SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 September 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, is pleased to appoint Peter Bardens as the Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific Network Operations & Aviation, effective September 1, 2024. Peter will bring his extensive experience from managing ground operations in Europe to lead the Asia-Pacific region's high-achieving aviation network and ground operations. He will also join the DHL Express Asia Pacific Management Board.Based in Singapore, Peter takes over the reins from Sean Wall, who will move on to a global role to oversee ground operations, effective January 1, 2025. Sean will continue to be based in Singapore. These appointments reflect DHL Express's dedication to talent mobility by leveraging skillsets across different markets and ensuring the continuity of its global operations."We own a strong, well-oiled aviation and ground operations network that facilitates global trade flows and movement of crucial shipments round the clock. The efficiency and reliability of our network are vital to a growing customer base looking to buy and sell from anywhere in the world. Peter has a proven track record of delivering results and driving operational excellence in Europe. His competence in operations planning and people-first leadership approach will be instrumental to bolstering our Asia-Pacific network and meeting our customer demands," said Ken Lee, CEO, Asia Pacific, DHL Express.DHL Express is constantly investing in its Asia Pacific aviation network and facilities to optimize capacity and efficiency, such as introducing direct flights between Hong Kong and Sydney to cater to Oceania-North Asia demand. The largest infrastructural investment is the Central Asia Hub, which received a total of EUR562 million of investment and saw a further expansion in 2023. DHL Express also injected EUR131 million of investment to expand its Incheon Gateway in South Korea in 2023, and most recently, opened the new Adelaide Gateway in Australia with more than EUR20 million of investments. This coming October 2024, the company will unveil the new Kuala Lumpur Gateway in Malaysia.In his new role, Peter heads the ground and aviation network in Asia Pacific, comprising more than 25 freighters, 7,200 pick-up and delivery vehicles, and 1,100 facilities. The facilities form a robust, connected system of 50 gateways and three main hubs in Bangkok, Hong Kong and Singapore, where approximately 710 flights pass through per day. The network is integral to transporting and delivering thousands of cross-border shipments daily between Asia Pacific and the rest of the world."Asia Pacific's logistics is highly demanding. I am honored to lead and guide the passionate and adaptable team here that has constantly shown a positive attitude to operate and deliver with precision, and relentless efficiency. I am confident that my vast network and ground operations planning background will help guide the team to navigate this landscape's ever-evolving market demands," said Peter Bardens, Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific Network Operations & Aviation, DHL Express.Prior to taking up the new appointment, Peter served as the Vice President of Ground Operations, Europe, where he oversaw the Cologne-Bonn and Paris-Charles de Gaulle hubs. Under his leadership, these facilities underwent significant improvements in safety, service quality, efficiency, and employee satisfaction. Peter was also instrumental in the investments and development infrastructure in Europe, while aligning operational requirements with legislative changes in the region.Hashtag: #DHL

