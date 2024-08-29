Asian Sports and Leisure Online Exhibition 2024 Grand Opening

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2024 - The Asian Sports and Leisure Online Exhibition 2024 (ASLE 2024) is a hybrid event that integrates virtual and physical elements, targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. The exhibition will run from August 29, 2024, to January 31, 2025, offering an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia ( www.e-tradeasia.com ), has been held since 2022, yielding satisfactory results in both quality and quantity. In 2024, we will expand the scale of the event. The five-month extension period will align with the schedules of the Surf Expo, Outdoor Retailer (SNOW SHOW), and ISPO MUNICH, creating collective momentum. This alignment will make it convenient for international buyers to visit and compare options in a single purchasing experience.TradeAsia, the organizer of ASLE 2024, has invited dozens of leading Taiwanese suppliers in the sports and leisure industry to participate. Renowned brands such as OLOMOUC INTERNATIONAL YI CHI HSIUNG IND , and FANTASTIC ENTERPRISE are all set to showcase their innovative products.TradeAsia, the organizer of ASLE 2024, has invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers from the sports and leisure industry to participate. The event showcased a wide range of products from leading manufacturers, including Fitness & Body Building, Indoor Leisure, Outdoor Recreation, Skateboarding & Skating Supplies, Sports Balls, Sports Products & Equipment, Sportswear, Water Sports Products, Bicycles & Tricycles, Bicycle Accessories, Bicycle Parts, Boats & Ships, LOHAS (Lifestyles of Health and Sustainability), Fashion Bags, Fabric Supplies, Fiber, Yarn & Thread, and Functional Textiles. Thousands of the latest products, accessories, and equipment were on display, making the exhibition both rich and professional.ASLE 2024 Online Exhibition：As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact international travel and the movement of people, online activities have become crucial for bridging gaps and expanding marketing efforts. ASLE 2024 addresses this need by offering a range of online exhibition solutions, including dedicated exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, and virtual exhibition halls. These tools integrate seamlessly with TradeAsia, enabling international buyers—even those located thousands of miles away—to explore and engage with products and exhibitor information easily. Buyers can also visit specific manufacturer pages and leave inquiries or information in real time.Since 1997, TradeAsia ( www.e-tradeasia.com ) has been a leading B2B international trade platform, providing services to both buyers and sellers. With millions of global members, over 600,000 suppliers, and a vast array of products, TradeAsia is a major trade promotion channel in Asia. Each day, thousands of professional buyers use the platform to discover products and initiate business cooperation.TradeAsia collaborates with hundreds of trading entities worldwide, facilitating marketing and promotional exposure across various platforms. Suppliers featured on TradeAsia benefit from increased visibility through these global partnerships, enhancing their international marketing reach. Additionally, ASLE 2024 will broadcast promotional messages worldwide, further amplifying your exposure during this period.Hashtag: #TradeAsia #ASLE2024

