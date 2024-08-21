PUTRAJAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 August 2024 - The world's renowned thought leaders, innovators, and industry experts are set to gather in Malaysia for the highly anticipated 4World Islamic Tourism Conference (4WITC). This landmark event, scheduled to take place on upcoming 12 and 13 September, promises to be a pivotal moment in the global Islamic tourism landscape.Organised by Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC), and hosted in the vibrant city Bandar Sunway, 20 minutes from Kuala Lumpur, the conference will feature a dynamic agenda, including keynote addresses from renowned speakers and interactive panel discussions. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to engage with pioneering ideas, network with peers from around the globe, and explore the latest advancements in Islamic tourism.Hear from world-renowned experts and visionaries who are shaping the future of Islamic tourism, including:Participate in a diverse range of sessions designed to inspire and inform, covering the most pressing topics and trends. This year's WITC promises a valuable experience centered around the theme, focusing on four key areas:, andApart from in-depth discussion on industrial digitalization and sustainability, the 4WITC also highlights 'The Power of Food' to learn how food can be the focal point for a tour - instead of a solitary sandwich in a hotel room.Connect with industry leaders, policymakers, and influencers from across the globe as the 4WITC targets 500 participants from across the tourism, hospitality, Halal, transportation and related industries, promoting discourse from cross-industries experts. With a focus on fostering dialogue and collaboration, the event aims to address the challenges and opportunities facing the Islamic tourism sector today.Nizran Noordin, Director-General of ITC, says: "We are thrilled to host the fourth edition of the prestigious event in Malaysia, a country which once again ranked as the Top Muslim-Friendly Destination (OIC) in the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) Report, maintaining its position since 2015."He adds: "This accolade amplifies Malaysia as an ideal destination for Muslim travelers. Thus, the 4WITC will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, driving forward our Islamic tourism agenda."Undersecretary, Department of Tourism Philippines, Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar, expressed excitement on being a WITC panel speaker for the session on "Standards: The Key to Winning Over Muslim Tourists." She recognizes the importance of adopting and enhancing Muslim-friendly tourism standards to attract quality visitors from strategic markets of Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia."The Philippines is surrounded by Muslim-majority and Muslim-populated countries in Southeast Asia, and it is about time that we provide our Muslim brothers and sisters with the Filipino brand of Service Excellence that they deserve. It's a rather big market and tourism revenue that we are missing out on - the Halal Industry, after all, is a trillion-dollar market one," she said.As for Co-Founder of Creed & Culture, Omar DaCosta Shahid, he views the 4WITC as a prime stage to endeavor into critical and blue ocean aspects of Islamic tourism. DaCosta-Shahid is scheduled to speak on the marketing strategies targeted at Muslim consumers in non-Muslim countries."I would like to explore the concept of 'Beyond the Muslim consumer'. I think consumerism is generally a negative term, one that sees Muslims in purely a material dimension, rather than in the ethico-spiritual dimension.""If brands can see Muslims beyond the dollars and beyond consumption, they can build a lot stronger, more genuine relationships with them, which over the long run, will result in greater profits for them," said the Forbes' 30 Under 30 entrepreneur.After all, the Muslim tourist market, which constitutes the primary audience of Islamic Tourism and Muslim-friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH), is projected to reach a substantial USD 225 billion by 2028, signaling the sector's promising outlook.Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) invites captains of the industry, industry innovators and tourism enthusiasts to, to take advantage of a. Secure your spot now at www.witc.gov.my Hashtag: #ITM2024 #IslamicTourismMonth #ExperienceITM2024 #DiscoverMFAR #myITM2024 #ITMTikTokChallenge2024 #IslamicTourismCentre #MuslimFriendlyMalaysia #MalaysiaMesraMuslim #KembaraPenuhYakin

About Islamic Tourism Centre

Islamic Tourism Centre (ITC) is an entity under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Malaysia, tasked to develop the Islamic Tourism segment for Malaysia. It advocates for Muslim-friendly tourism (MFT) by offering research and market intelligence, training, industry development consultation, Muslim-Friendly Tourism and Hospitality (MFTH) services standards and recognition, and information exchange.



Malaysia was named the top country in the region in the MFTH sector by the State of the Global Islamic Economy (SGIE) Report 2022. The country also retained the top-ranked destination in the Mastercard-CrescentRating Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI) 2024, a position it has defended since the launch of the Index in 2015. Malaysia was also recognised as the Top Muslim-Friendly Destination of the Year (OIC) and the Top Muslim Women-Friendly Destination of the Year in Halal in Travel Awards 2023.



In addition, ITC was named the recipient of the Strategic Business Alliance Award at The BrandLaureate World Halal Best Brand E-Branding Awards 2021. It is a recognition of ITC's efforts and endeavors in formulating new strategies to meet the new normal of the business environment to ensure business continuity and sustainability, notwithstanding its role in developing and growing the Islamic tourism segment in Malaysia.



These recognitions are an added motivation for ITC to continue to strengthen its efforts in being a prime mover and leading institution to ensure Malaysia is at the forefront of MFTH.



