Etiqa engages commuters for the ride on the new TEL line with eye-catching displays and interactive games to win attractive prizes

Etiqa engages commuters for the ride on the new TEL line with eye-catching displays and interactive games to win attractive prizes

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 June 2024 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore, a leading life and general insurer in Singapore, announced the continuation of its award-winning 'With You for the Ride' campaign, aligning with the grand opening of the Marine Parade station on the Thomson-East Coast line.The 'With You for the Ride' initiative aims to ignite the spirit of adventure among Singaporeans, encouraging them to embrace life's diverse possibilities and unexpected journeys. More than an insurance provider, Etiqa endeavours to be a trusted companion, offering financial protection and support while empowering individuals to pursue their passions and dreams.With the opening of the new TEL stations along the East Coast, Singaporeans will enjoy greater accessibility, paving the way for easier commutes and new experiences with greater access to recreation facilities in the neighbourhood. This perfectly aligns with the campaign's goal to inspire individuals to explore new horizons and embark on adventures."As we celebrate our 10year in Singapore, we are excited to share this milestone with Singaporeans at the opening of TEL line in Marine Parade. Through our 'With You for the Ride' campaign, Etiqa Insurance Singapore aims to deepen our community connections and commemorate new beginnings and shared Singaporean experiences." said Raymond Ong, CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "Life is a ride with ups, downs and unexpected turns and Etiqa endeavors to be a trusted companion through it all."Whether it is safeguarding your future with our comprehensive insurance solutions, providing peace of mind during unexpected twists and turns, or empowering you to seize every opportunity that comes your way, Etiqa is committed to being your trusted partner. We invite commuters to join Etiqa for the ride at the new station and discover how we can support you on your journey through life's adventures.From 21June to 1August, commuters can immerse themselves in Etiqa's 'With You for the Ride' campaign through vibrant displays and an interactive game station, located at the concourse near the station's gantry. The dynamic game will see commuters put their reflexes to the test by embarking on a timed mission to collect a cascade of falling goodies on a digital screen. The game is easily accessible by scanning the QR code with smartphones. Commuters can unleash their inner champions and stand a chance to score exclusive Etiqa merchandise at the Marine Parade station on Friday, 28June, between 11am and 5pm.Participants who score 10 points in the game will receive a reusable Etiqa bag, while those who achieve 25 points will win an Etiqa tumbler. These exclusive prizes are limited to while stocks last, so commuters are encouraged to participate early for a chance to win these goodies.Additionally, commuters will experience the campaign's themes through eye-catching digital banners, side-door display banners, stair wraps, and train interior banners.To learn more about Etiqa Insurance Singapore 'With You for The Ride' campaign, please visit https://www.etiqa.com.sg/withyou/ Hashtag: #EtiqaSingapore #WithYouForTheRide

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd.

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.



EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile. EIPL is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture combining local market expertise with international insurance knowledge, with 69% ownership by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group operating across 13 countries

Advertisement