Redefining Exquisite Dining with Bangkok’s Skyline, Ahead of September Launch

Upon arrival, guests will first be welcomed to the 57th floor, where they can enjoy a beverage lounge featuring a sculptural bar with semi-gloss black plaster and gold relief wrapping around the perimeter, forming a reflective metal grid containing shimmering crystal light fixtures, provides a delightful start to the evening. Here, they can sip drinks and unwind before their meal. The journey then continues to several private dining rooms inspired by the tea ceremony concept. The private dining suite, inspired by contemporary Japanese sake rooms, offers stunning views of Bang Krachao. The total combined seating is 42 seats. The outdoor area features lighter color palette, with yellow cream, and light wood, creating a serene and elegant ambiance.

The 58th floor features a custom lacquered wood host stand and carved wood art. The adjacent lounge boasts banquettes framed by curving metal, adorned with Thai-inspired floral embroidery and blue leather. The indoor dining area seats 80 guests. The highlight is a captivating sushi bar, the centerpiece of Nobu, adorned with glowing onyx stone and a sculptural installation with graceful gold lines hanging from a ceiling clad in smoky mirrors that reflect the sky. The double-floor outdoor terrace with every seat facing the view, totaling 126 seats with a central bar with a sculptural design and integrated lantern fixtures in the banquettes enhances the experience.

The 60th floor, the highest Nobu rooftop bar offers an open-sky rooftop experience with infinity views that are unparalleled in Nobu's restaurants worldwide. The circular space is framed by organically shaped infinity pools, with 54 seats. A feature bar is topped with a monumental, curved arch, a giant sculpture that helps frame the view in a crackled, gold mosaic.

Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 June 2024 -proudly welcomes the legendary founders of Nobu Hospitality:, renowned Hollywood actor, and co-founderto 'Nobu Bangkok' at EA Rooftop at The 'Empire'. This extraordinary occasion marks the site visit and preparation for the official launch of the world's highest Nobu restaurant, providing unparalleled dining experiences with breathtaking panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline and the Chao Phraya River. This milestone highlights the shared vision between AWC and Nobu to establish a new benchmark in the F&B industry, positioning Nobu Bangkok as the pinnacle of culinary excellence and a premier destination for its global fan base. This project will elevate Bangkok as a leading global destination for exceptional culinary experiences."We are thrilled to be here in Bangkok with our special partner, Mrs. Wallapa Traisorat, Chief Executive Officer and President of AWC. We all have very fond memories of visiting Bangkok before, and we are excited to come back to this dynamic and modern global city, still rich in culture and tradition. The Empire is the perfect spot for the Nobu Bangkok, with its stunning 360-degree views and central location. Our Nobu experience will include an amazing rooftop bar, and terraces with views of the Chao Phraya River and the Green Lungs. We are pleased that both local Bangkok residents and travelers will be able to enjoy our Nobu culinary experience, whether for dining or events in the various areas of this unique destination. Alongside AWC, we are also working hard on the development of the Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa New York. In Bangkok, we are similarly focused on the development of The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok on the Chao Phraya River and the adjacent Nobu Hotel Bangkok. With AWC as our nationwide and special partner in Thailand, we are also identifying more Nobu Hotel and Restaurant locations in other parts of this vibrant country.""AWC is very excited to welcome the founders of Nobu Hospitality to Bangkok with our shared vision to bring an unparalleled dining experience to Bangkok.We believe our partnership with Nobu Hospitality, the globally renowned hospitality group, will set a new benchmark for Thailand's culinary landscape. Nobu Bangkok and Rooftop Bar, the world's highest Nobu, situated in the heart of Bangkok and surrounded by a 360-degree rooftop view, along with the unique concept of EA Rooftop at The Empire, will establish Bangkok as a premier and inspiring F&B and lifestyle destination."Moreover, the opportunity is limitless.as well as many other exciting projects. These initiatives aim to create long-term sustainable value for the global hospitality industry. Developing these exceptional hotels in two major global destinations will enhance AWC's strengths by integrating the uniquely modern luxury lifestyle of the Nobu brand, offering best-in-class products, services and sharing happiness to global travelers,"Nobu Bangkok spans across the 57to 60floors of EA Rooftop at The Empire, one of the world's largest and iconic F&B rooftop destinations. Nobu Bangkok is designed by, the Internationally famous architecture and design firm based in New York City. Inspired by Bangkok's natural and urban landscapes, the design concept references three distinct landscapes found in a vintage map of Thailand:. The design blends Thailand's artisanal techniques, like hand-woven textiles and wood carving, with traditional Japanese arts such as Kintsugi and calligraphy. Unfolding uniquely across each floor, it offers various areas for dining, socializing, large gatherings, and celebrations, each providing a distinct experience.At Nobu Bangkok Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, chefs skillfully craft the Japanese-influenced menu, serving highlight dishes such as Toro Tartar, finely minced with garlic and onion in a wasabi soy sauce, topped with caviar and spring onion; Yellowtail Jalapeno, sashimi set in yuzu soy sauce with jalapeno, garlic puree, and coriander; and Beef Toban Yaki, grilled beef tenderloin with garlic puree, flamed with sake and deglazed with yuzu soy sauce, served with white onions, haricot vert, enoki, and shiitake mushrooms, and many more. Guests can also enjoy a variety of signature sakes, champagne, martini and a diverse drinks menu.Located on the 58th to 60th floors of EA Rooftop at The Empire, nestled in the heart of Bangkok, these venues promise a fully immersive dining experience with breathtaking views and world-class cuisine. Get ready to indulge in a culinary adventure like no other!Hashtag: #AWC

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Asset World Corporation

Asset World Corporation (AWC) is Thailand's leading integrated lifestyle real estate group and a member of TCC Group, with the focus on hospitality, lifestyle destinations, and commercial workspaces. Driven by the philosophy of "Building a Better Future," AWC strives to grow and expand beyond the norms with a diverse array of quality projects, providing responsible and sustainable solutions for all our stakeholders. The company has two main businesses. Hospitality business managed by top hotel executives of world-renowned hotel brands such as Marriott, The Luxury Collection, InterContinental, Okura, Banyan Tree, Hilton, Sheraton, and Melia, and Commercial properties whose projects include 1) Retail and Wholesale such as lifestyle travel destinations, community shopping malls, community markets, and wholesale business real estate. Popular real estate projects consist of Asiatique the Riverfront Destination, Gateway at Bangsue, Phenix, and Tawanna Bangkapi, and 2) Commercial buildings including the famous 'The Empire' and Athenee Tower located in Bangkok's central business district. AWC is committed to integrating its sustainability strategy in every part of its operations to create long-term sustainable value for all stakeholders. The sustainability strategy consists of three key pillars: Better Planet, Better People and Better Prosperity, while the framework has created numerous long-term initiatives including the reConcept, The GALLERY and other projects. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.assetworldcorp-th.com/en/home.



Advertisement