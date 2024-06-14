Yuewen CEO Hou Xiaonan: Accelerating the International Expansion of Chinese IP

WUXI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 June 2024 - On June 13, 2024, the "Great Meetings in Singapore" - the 7th Greater China MICE Industry Conference hosted by the Singapore Tourism Board, was held in Wuxi, China. At the event, the Singapore Tourism Board and Yuewen signed a strategic cooperation agreement. Ou Yanmei, Director of the Singapore Tourism Board, and Hou Xiaonan, CEO and President of Yuewen, attended the signing ceremony.This collaboration aims to leverage Singapore's role as an Asian and global gateway, coordinating local tourism, venue, and service resources to present popular Chinese IP in diverse ways, aiding Yuewen in expanding into overseas markets. Leveraging its rich reserve of online literature, animation, film, and television content and influence across the full IP industry chain, Yuewen will support the Singapore Tourism Board in promoting the brand essence of "Made in Singapore" and positioning as the world's best convention city in China vibrantly and creatively.This collaboration demonstrates new opportunities for cultural industry development under the "IP+Cultural Tourism" trend. During the conference, Hou Xiaonan delivered a keynote speech titled "IP+Cultural Tourism: Creating a Super Cultural Magnet for Young People." Hou Xiaonan stated that Yuewen is committed to building a global stage for Chinese IP and will further leverage Singapore as an international gateway for Chinese IP, promoting high-quality Chinese IP overseas and deeply exploring new paradigms of "IP+Cultural Tourism" integration.In January this year, Yuewen hosted the "Yuewen Global IP Awards" in Singapore, attended by over 20 celebrities including Wang Hedai, Lin Gengxin, Wang Churan, Song Yi, Lin Yi, Zhang Yuqi, and Zhang Yunlong, alongside 150 top Chinese online literature authors and over 450 Chinese cultural industry executives. The event, broadcast on Tencent Video, attracted 35 million live viewers, generated over 3 billion reads, and created over 500 hot search topics. This event marked a significant milestone for Chinese IP going global and is an important step for Yuewen in building a global IP presence.In recent years, Yuewen has prioritized internationalization, accelerating the construction of a global IP industry chain and promoting a series of high-quality films, animation, games, and other IP ecosystems overseas, achieving remarkable success.In 2024, the movie "YOLO" produced by Yuewen broke the box office record with 3.46 billion yuan, becoming the Chinese New Year slot champion. Yuewen collaborated with Sony Pictures to release "YOLO" globally, with the overseas box office exceeding 7.2 million USD, making it the highest-grossing Chinese film abroad this year. The TV drama "The Legend of ShenLi" was released in over 180 countries and regions worldwide, and had been translated into over 16 languages.The TV drama "Joy of Life Season 2," after airing on CCTV-8, topped the national real-time ratings for 18 consecutive days, far surpassing other shows in the same period and becoming the most popular series ever on Tencent Video. After being released overseas, "Joy of Life Season 2" became the most popular Mainland China drama ever on Disney+. It is currently being translated into 12 languages for broader international distribution.Hou Xiaonan stated that IP and cultural tourism are a perfect duo. Yuewen will deepen cooperation with the Singapore Tourism Board to explore new models of "IP+Cultural Tourism" integration for the international market, focusing on three aspects: using Singapore as an international gateway to promote more high-quality works like the dramas "The Tale of the Rose", "Guardians of the Dafeng", the movie "The Outcast", and the game "Battle Through the Heavens"; integrating Yuewen's quality IP into Singapore's cultural tourism resources to create immersive IP scenes that combine experience, social interaction, and consumption; and deepening cultural co-creation and industrial collaboration with overseas partners including Singapore to build a global IP industry chain, promoting Chinese IP globally through co-creation and licensing.Hashtag: #Yuewen

