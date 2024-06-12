No Expiry Date for VIP Membership

The overall operation is simpler and smoother, and the member login is faster.

Outback members simply need to present the QR code in the APP to earn points in real time.

Outback members can redeem their points for rewards by simply presenting the QR code in the APP at the restaurant.

The Outback VIP membership is upgraded from a two-year validity period to a permanent one, and members only need to maintain a spending record within 24 months without reactivating again.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 June 2024 - Outback Steakhouse ("Outback") celebrates its 25th anniversary in Hong Kong this year. An array of surprises will be launched in the coming months. To kick off the celebrations, Outback is launching an upgraded mobile APP available on both iOS and Android tomorrow (13 June). As a token of appreciation, all Outback members will receive a HK$50 discount coupon* and a reward of Aussie Cheese Fries with Bacon* upon the mobile APP update. From 13 June until 12 August, for those who register as an Outback VIP member for the first time will receive an extra reward of complimentary drink*.There are two types of Outback memberships: Outback VIP Membership is free of charge, and you can enjoy a 10% discount throughout the year; Outback Prestige Membership is HK$488 and you can enjoy up to HK$800 welcome rewards and 25% off all year round. Both memberships can earn 1 point for every HK$1 spent to redeem a variety of Outback rewards. Points are expired in every March and September each year**.The upgraded Outback mobile APP has been enhanced in terms of interfaces and functions, including:The Outback Loyalty Program will include different types of rewards and other experiences to provide more choices and meet different members' needs.The old version of the Outback Steakhouse mobile app will be discontinued. Members will be automatically asked to update the Outback Steakhouse mobile app on or after 13 June. To avoid being unable to download the version immediately, members are advised to update the version as soon as possible so that they can continue to use the offers and receive the latest promotional information.As Outback Steakhouse celebrates its 25th anniversary in Hong Kong this year, there will be more celebrations, so stay tuned!*Terms and conditions apply.** Outback Points earned by Members during the period from 1 April to 30 September of each year will expire on 31 March of the following year; Outback Points earned between 1 October and 31 March will expire on 30 September. Unused Outback points will be forfeited when the points/membership expire.Hashtag: #OutbackSteakhouse

