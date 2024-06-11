Advertisement

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - EQS Newswire - 11 June 2024 - Rosond , a leading South African company providing exploration and drilling solutions, and Bin Harkil Saudi Arabia, a renowned name in the mining and construction industry, proudly announce the formation of Rosond Arabia. This new joint venture company aims to revolutionise the exploration industry in Saudi Arabia by setting the highest standards in safety, efficiency, and innovation.Rosond Arabia brings together the extensive expertise of Rosond and the deep-rooted local knowledge of Bin Harkil. With a combined legacy of excellence and a shared vision for the future, Rosond Arabia is poised to become a leader in the exploration sector in the Arabian market. The company will leverage state-of-the-art technology and best practices to deliver unparalleled services to its clients.Rosond is known for its advanced drilling solutions and commitment to safety and has a rich history of over six decades in the industry. Its innovative approach and dedication to excellence has made it a trusted partner in exploration projects and mining solutions worldwide.Bin Harkil Saudi Arabia, with its extensive experience in the local market and strong industry relationships, complements this expertise, ensuring that Rosond Arabia is well-equipped to navigate the unique challenges of the Saudi Arabian terrain.Rosond Arabia's mission is to provide world-class drilling and exploration services that meet the highest international standards. The company will focus on sustainability, efficiency, and safety, ensuring that all operations are conducted with minimal environmental impact and maximum operational integrity. Rosond Arabia is committed to supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by contributing to the growth and diversification of the mining sector."Rosond Arabia is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence," says Rosond Managing Director. "We are excited to bring our expertise to Saudi Arabia and work alongside Bin Harkil to set new benchmarks in the exploration industry.We are thrilled to partner with Rosond in this venture, adds Bin Harkil Chairman. "Together, we will combine our strengths to deliver exceptional value to our clients and support the sustainable development of Saudi Arabia's mineral resources.Rosond Arabia's services will include diamond drilling, reverse circulation drilling, and geotechnical investigations. The company will also offer comprehensive project management and consulting services, ensuring that clients receive end-to-end solutions tailored to their specific needs. With a focus on innovation, Rosond Arabia will continually invest in cutting-edge technology and training to Saudi Arabian geologist and drilling technicians, maintain its competitive edge.Safety is a core value at Rosond Arabia. The company will implement rigorous safety protocols and provide ongoing training to ensure that all employees operate in a secure and efficient environment. This commitment to safety extends to the communities in which Rosond Arabia operates, as the company will engage in responsible practices that promote the well-being of local populations.Rosond Arabia is dedicated to fostering local talent and creating employment opportunities in the Saudi Arabian mining sector. The company will invest in training and development programmes to equip local workers with the skills needed to excel in the exploration industry.Rosond Arabia is set to commence operations immediately. The company looks forward to collaborating with industry partners and stakeholders to drive the growth and development of Saudi Arabia's mining sector.For more information about Rosond Arabia & its services, please visit www.ROSOND.com and www.BinHarkil.com To download hi-res images for this release, please visit https://apo-opa.co/3VCsiCL and click on the Rosond link to view the company's press office.Browse thefor more client press releases and photographs at https://apo-opa.co/3VCsiCL Hashtag: #Rosond

About Rosond:

Rosond provides fast, efficient, safe, and cost-effective drilling and grouting services to mining and exploration industries throughout Africa. For over 65 years, Rosond has applied advanced design and engineering disciplines to create client-specific solutions. State-of-the-art, in-house manufacturing facilities provide products designed and engineered to meet clients' specific demands, while an experienced team of engineers and artisans ensure a solution in keeping with global best practice.

