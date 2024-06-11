Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 -Jetstar Asia is excited to present a selection of family-friendly holiday destinations perfect for the June school holidays. From breathtaking beaches and cultural landmarks to vibrant cities and scenic escapes, Jetstar Asia offers convenient flights to some of the best destinations for unforgettable family vacations.Jetstar Asia has observed recent travel trends, revealing that Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Phuket and Penang are among the top searches for the June holiday season. These four destinations alone account for over 30 percent of all searches, highlighting their popularity among families looking for memorable getaways.Families can embark on adventures to these sought-after destinations as well as other exciting locations such as Haikou, Wuxi, and Phnom Penh. Each location offers a variety of activities and attractions, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.Starting from 13 June, Jetstar Asia is offering special fares on flights to these popular destinations. This sale provides families with an excellent opportunity to secure affordable travel during the peak holiday season.Explore the stunning limestone cliffs and crystal-clear waters of Krabi. Perfect for beach lovers and adventure seekers, Krabi offers island hopping, snorkelling, and rock climbing. Families can relax on the serene beaches of Railay or explore the vibrant night markets.Phuket is a paradise for families, offering beautiful beaches, exciting water sports, and bustling markets. Visit the famous Patong Beach, spend a day at a water park, or explore cultural landmarks like the Big Buddha and Wat Chalong.Known as the "Pearl of the Orient," Penang blends cultural heritage with modern attractions. Families can wander through the UNESCO-listed George Town, enjoy delicious street food, and relax on the sandy shores of Batu Ferringhi.Experience the dynamic city life of Kuala Lumpur, with its towering skyscrapers, lush parks, and diverse culinary scene. Families can visit iconic landmarks like the Petronas Towers, explore interactive exhibits at Petrosains, or enjoy a day at Sunway Lagoon theme park.For a tropical getaway, Haikou on Hainan Island offers beautiful beaches, volcanic landscapes, and rich cultural sites. Families can relax at beach resorts, explore the Haikou Volcanic Cluster Global Geopark, and visit the Haikou Arcade-House Street for a taste of local history and cuisine.Discover the charm of Wuxi, a city known for its picturesque gardens, ancient temples, and scenic Taihu Lake. Families can visit the Lingshan Grand Buddha, explore the historic Nanchan Temple, or enjoy a boat ride on the lake.Immerse your family in the rich history and culture of Phnom Penh. Visit the Royal Palace, explore the National Museum, and take a river cruise along the Mekong. The city's vibrant markets and street food are also a must-experience., emphasised the airline's dedication to providing memorable travel experiences for families."We understand the importance of quality family time, especially during the month-long school holidays. Our diverse range of destinations ensures that there's a perfect getaway for every family. With affordable fares and convenient flight schedules, Jetstar Asia makes it easier than ever to create lasting memories.""Whether you are looking for a short escape, a beach holiday, or a cultural adventure, Jetstar Asia has the perfect destination for you. Our commitment to providing exceptional travel experiences ensures that your journey with us will be enjoyable and seamless," she adds.For more information about flight schedules, special sale fares starting from 13 June, and to book tickets for your next family getaway, visit jetstar.com today.Hashtag: #JetstarAsia #holidays #Singapore #travel #news #aviation

About the Jetstar Group

Jetstar first took to the skies in 2004 and has since flown more than 350 million customers across an extensive international and domestic network. The Jetstar Group is made up of Jetstar Airways (subsidiary of the Qantas Group) in Australia and New Zealand, Jetstar Asia in Singapore, and Jetstar Japan in Japan. A leading low-fares airline, Jetstar is committed to offering everyday low fares to enable more people to fly to more places, more often. As one of Asia Pacific's fastest-growing airline brands, Jetstar was voted Best Low-Cost Airline in Asia Pacific in 2021 and was recognized for its excellent flight safety records and services when listed on the "2022 World's Top 10 LCC" released by Airline Ratings.



