SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2024 -Expereo, the world's leading global intelligent internet company that connects people, places and things anywhere, today announces the appointment of Eric Wong as President of Asia Pacific (APAC).This marks the next step on Expereo's global growth journey through expanding its APAC business and presence in the region. Wong has been Head of Asia Pacific for Expereo since April 2022, following 12 years at Vodafone where he was Head of Global Accounts Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. With Eric's experience in the APAC telecommunications and technology sectors, he brings an abundance of expertise to his new role within the business.As President of APAC, Wong will be responsible for the company's entire APAC operations and will manage all APAC business relations to support the company's strategic vision to drive sustainable growth. This includes supporting both APAC customers with their global business requirements and supporting existing customers and partners who wish to expand into the APAC region. Wong will oversee all teams working across Expereo's APAC entities to deliver an exceptional employee and customer experience reflecting cultural and business needs.Wong commented: "I'm excited to take on this new role as President of APAC at a time of significant growth across the region – leading our teams in providing innovative and customer-centric solutions to our clients across Asia Pacific. At the same time, I am looking forward to supporting international organizations unlock new revenue streams within the APAC market, and working closely with the rest of the senior leadership team at Expereo as we take this next step on our global growth journey."Ben Elms, CEO of Expereo, commented; "Asia Pacific is a key growth area for Expereo, and Eric has already been a driving force behind our ambitions in the region. Eric's local knowledge and understanding of the nuances and specific challenges across the region is unmatched, so we are thrilled to appoint him as President. In his new role, he will be invaluable in supporting our customers delivering on their digital transformation ambitions across APAC."Hashtag: #Expereo

About Expereo

Expereo is the world's leading intelligent internet company that connects people, places, and things anywhere. Solutions include Global Internet, SD-WAN/SASE, and Enhanced Internet. With an extensive global reach, Expereo is the trusted partner of 60% of Fortune 500 companies. It powers enterprise and government sites in more than 190 countries, with the ability to connect to any location worldwide, working with over 2,300 partners to help customers improve productivity and empowering their networks and cloud services with the agility, flexibility, and value of the Internet, with optimal network performance.



Expereo was acquired in Feb 2021, by Vitruvian Partners which acquired a majority shareholding from Seven2.



