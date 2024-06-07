BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 June 2024 - SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd. (SCG International), a prominent leader in supply chain management and international trading, proudly announces a strategic alliance with Tamimi Markets, a subsidiary of Tamimi Group, one of Saudi Arabia's premier conglomerates. This partnership is highlighted by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims to introduce Premium Thai and Asian flavors to the Saudi Arabian market under the Siam Signature brand. This partnership is set to influence the food and beverage sector in Saudi Arabia profoundly.This initiative marks a significant milestone in SCG International's ambitious strategy to expand into the SAMEA region (South Asia, Middle East, and Africa) building on its successful ventures in construction materials and now advancing into the food and beverage industry.As the newly appointed sole distributor in Saudi Arabia, SCG International will leverage Tamimi Markets' extensive distribution network to deliver the products to over 32 locations across Saudi Arabia initially. The partnership will also involve consolidating and supplying food and beverage products to Tamimi Markets, along with providing regulatory assistance to ensure compliance with local regulations, thereby enhancing the efficiency of the supply chain.The agreement between SCG International and Tamimi Group was formalized with Mr. Abhijit Datta, Managing Director of SCG International, and Mr. Abdullah AlMutrif, Vice President of Tamimi Group, and accentuated by the esteemed presence of Mr. Wiroat Rattanachaisit, President of SCG Smart Living Business, underscoring its strategic importance. Mr. Datta highlighted the collaboration's goal, stating, "SCG International and Tamimi Markets work extremely hard, and this ceremony is a result of their efforts. The vision of SCG International is to be a trusted international supply chain so this partnership will strive to bring Siam Signature brand Premium Asian Selection products, with their high potential and variety of Thai fusion food, into the KSA. I hope this MOU opens the door for further collaboration with Tamimi Markets Company and also with Tamimi Global Company to build a strong network.""Saudi Arabia and Thailand share a rich history and a robust private sector that is essential to the growth of both nations. I believe this is the perfect time for Thai companies to enter the Saudi Arabian market. While the Saudi market presents a prime opportunity, we must aim beyond that. The Saudi market is eager for dynamic connections and innovation, and we are committed to meeting this demand. Our alliance with SCG International positions us to achieve great success together."— Mr. Abdullah AlMutrif, Vice President of Tamimi Group.This partnership underscores SCG International's commitment to expanding its global footprint and contributing to the economic growth and development of the Saudi Arabian market. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to deliver exceptional value and drive mutual success in the region.Hashtag: #SCG

About SCG International Corporation Co.,Ltd.

SCG International Corporation Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (BKK:SCC), is a renowned global entity founded in 1978 in Bangkok. As a trading company turned international powerhouse, SCG International now operates in 20 locations worldwide, serving over 2,000 corporate clients in more than 50 countries. By 2022, the company successfully transformed into a trusted international supply chain partner, offering comprehensive solutions to enhance supply chain diversity, mitigate risks, and unlock business potential. With an unwavering commitment to sustainability, SCG International actively supports various industries and achieves an annual revenue of approximately 1.5 billion USD.





