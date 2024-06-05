Driven by the belief that smartphones are the most important personal AI device, OPPO is bringing generative AI across all OPPO smartphone product lines as it pledges to make AI phones accessible to everyone.

Alongside the development of its own AI capabilities, OPPO will collaborate with Google, MediaTek, Microsoft, and more partners across the industry to deliver enhanced AI phones experiences.

OPPO is boosting productivity and creativity with generative AI and will bring full-stack transformation and ecosystem restructuring of AI phones, empowering users to fully utilize AI.

Advertisement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 June 2024 - OPPO today unveiled its commitment to making AI phones accessible to everyone while pointing out the full-stack technological revolution and ecosystem restructuring of AI phones in the future. Further to this, OPPO also shared a glimpse of the smarter and more convenient life set to arrive via AI phones with industry partners from Google, MediaTek, and IDC.With their large global reach, advanced connectivity, and multimodal capabilities, smartphones are well-positioned as the most important personal AI device. Despite the ubiquity of smartphones, however, OPPO believes that AI should not remain exclusive to just flagship phones and selected users but should instead be accessible to more users around the world."With our relentless efforts and commitment, OPPO aims to make AI phones accessible to everyone, " said Billy Zhang, President of Overseas MKT, Sales and Service at OPPO. "For the first time in the industry, OPPO is bringing generative AI to all product lines. By the end of this year, we expect to bring generative AI features to about 50 million users."IDC's latest research report " Time to Democratise the Impact of AI Tech " reinforces the significant potential of this market. According to IDC, shipments for AI phones in the sub-US$1000 segment are expected to grow by 250% in 2024, reaching 35 million units. Generative AI is increasingly entering everyday life via phones, enhancing experiences across entertainment, mobile officing, and more.Over the past decade, OPPO has filed over 5,000 patents related to AI inventions, of which approximately 70% are specifically related to AI imaging. Since 2020, OPPO has pioneered the development of its own Language Models and has been active in large vision models and multimodal technology. More importantly, OPPO is the first smartphone company to deploy an LLM with 7 billion parameters directly on the device. By its advancing of AI technologies, OPPO has rolled out over 100 generative AI features to its phones this year.Alongside its own innovation, OPPO is working closely with other industry leaders to bring better AI phone experiences based on an on-device and cloud Hybrid AI Architecture. In partnership with Google, OPPO's Reno12 series and the next-generation Find X Flagship will feature the Google Gemini family LLMs, bringing OPPO users even more innovative and convenient AI features such as AI Toolbox including AI Writer and AI Recording Summary features. In collaboration with MediaTek, both parties are tuning chips to enhance chip storage and computational efficiency on future OPPO flagship models. And through its partnership with Microsoft, the next-generation OPPO phones will be equipped with Microsoft capabilities to bring a more efficient, accurate, and natural voice and text conversion experience and improved connectivity between desktop AI and phones.At the panel discussion, OPPO invited industry experts including Susara van den Heever, Director of AI, Customer Engineering EMEA at Google Cloud, Philipp Ennen, Principal Research Manager of MediaTek, and Francisco Jeronimo, Vice President, Devices EMEA at IDC, to explore how AI phones will enable more people to benefit from AI.OPPO has integrated many innovative features into its AI phones to help boost productivity and spark creativity.In terms of productivity, with the combination of LLMs and technologies such as fast transcription, users can process more information and enjoy real-time translation while cross-device collaboration between desktop AI and phones has led to further improvements in productivity.On the creative side, photo editing and personalized creation have also been revolutionized through multimodal generation and motion generation technologies. For instance, the OPPO AI Eraser feature helps users seamlessly remove unwanted objects and quickly generate missing content. Currently, it is used 15 times per day on average. At the same time, multimodal technology helps users easily generate creative visual and text content on social media.Looking forward, the transition from smartphones to AI phones will be a long-term evolution that continuously transforms the mobile experience. "We believe that the intelligent OS will be embedded with AI Agents and support multimodal interaction, meanwhile the third-party services will be provided in a more flexible way. This will result in a full-stack transformation and ecosystem restructuring of AI phones." Nicole Zhang, General Manager of AI Product at OPPO stated.With its determination to make AI Phones accessible to everyone, OPPO will continue to develop the optimal AI phone experiences through its own innovation and collaboration as it welcomes the arrival of the new AI phone era.Hashtag: #OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



Advertisement