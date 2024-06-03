Third from the right, Mr. Dennis Tam, President and CEO of Black Spade and Mr. John Lee, UBS Global Banking Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Asia Country Coverage

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 -, the family office of Mr. Lawrence Ho, hosted a successful business reception with UBS in Hanoi on 31 May 2024 to engage directly with the local business community.The event gathered dozens of business leaders, executives and industry professionals from Vietnam and the rest of the world, notably Madam Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast Auto Ltd. and Mr. Russell Galbut, Chairman of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., which provided an opportunity for Black Spade and participants to meet face-to-face., said, "We are very pleased to co-host this event with UBS in the vibrant city of Hanoi. Vietnam has attracted global attention in recent years with its rapid economic growth and open market policies. Its strategic location, low labour costs, and government reforms such as streamlined business setup processes and tax incentives make it an ideal investment destination for international companies. Coupled with massive infrastructure investments and a focus on technological innovation, Vietnam is quickly becoming a key economic player in Southeast Asia. We were thrilled with the turnout and engagement at our reception. This event is a valuable opportunity for us to connect and to learn more about the potential of the Vietnamese market first hand. Black Spade looks forward to further deepening ties with Vietnam as well as the South East Asia region."Hashtag: #BlackSpadeCapital

About Black Spade Capital Limited

Black Spade Capital Limited is an established family office that manages the private investments of Mr. Lawrence Ho. Headquartered in Hong Kong, its global portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments as it consistently seeks to add new projects and opportunities to its investment mix. Black Spade's investment strategy maximizes coverage of geographic regions and sectors whilst maintaining a portfolio of diversified asset classes, ranging from equity, fixed income, medical technology, leisure and culture, green energy, real estate to Pre-IPO investments. In August 2023, Black Spade Acquisition Co, a blank check company (SPAC) sponsored by Black Spade, completed a US$23 billion business combination with VinFast Auto Ltd.



