M1 Launches 'iPhone On Us' Campaign: Swap Your iPhone at No Cost

M1, Singapore's premier telecommunications provider, is excited to launch a remarkable campaign that makes the latest mobile technology more affordable for customers in Singapore. Starting 20 May 2024, customers can swap their iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 13 Series or iPhone 14 Series to receive the brand-new iPhone 15 Pro Max at totally no cost with M1's new 'iPhone On Us' campaign.

Shop The 'iPhone On Us' campaign highlights M1's commitment to providing comprehensive and accessible mobile plans for customers in Singapore.To complement the campaign's launch, M1 is also rolling out a new mobile plan that gives customers unlimited data at an affordable price.For just S$79.95 a month, customers on thecan enjoy Unlimited Data, allowing them to make the most of iPhone 15 Pro Max's features including enhanced battery life, cinema-standard colour accuracy display, and the longest optical zoom on iPhone yet.This plan is perfect for anyone wanting to upgrade their digital experience, all while enjoying the game-changing specs of iPhone 15 Pro Max.The 'iPhone On Us' campaign is available in-store from 20 May to 15 July 2024, while stocks last.Customers eager to get iPhone 15 Pro Max 256GB for $0 plus Unlimited Data for only S$79.95/mth all in can head to any M1 in Singapore to swap their iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 13 Series or iPhone 14 Series and sign up for theFor more information, please visit 'iPhone On Us' campaign page Hashtag: #M1

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.



Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).



M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg



