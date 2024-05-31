Sustainable Energy Technology Asia 2024 (SETA2024) Solar Energy Technology and Energy Storage Systems Asia 2024 (SSA2024) Sustainable Mobility Asia 2024 (SMA2024) The Industrial, Technology, and Innovation Energy Expo 2024, organized by The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), will showcase renewable energy and environmental management. The Zero Carbon Expo 2024, featuring exhibition areas and academic seminars on various topics of interest

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 May 2024 - The government sector joins hands with the private sector to organize the grand event SustainAsia Week 2024, under the theme "Low Carbon & Sustainable ASEAN Economy." The event will consist of 5 concurrent activities from August 15-17, 2024, covering exhibitions of cutting-edge energy technology and innovation, as well as international academic conferences focusing on important trends in clean energy and environmentally friendly practices aim is to drive Thailand towards achieving the Net Zero goal and advancing towards sustainable energy transformation.Prof. Pisut Piamnokul, Ph.D. Chairman of Sustain Asia Week 2024 and SETA 2024, stated that the energy industry is facing challenges in reducing carbon dioxide emissions from production processes to drive the transition from conventional energy to clean energy that is environmentally friendly and supports sustainable development goals of the global community. Renewable energy sources, technologies for capturing carbon dioxide are becoming increasingly important and popular worldwide. Therefore, GAT International Limited Company collaborating with government agencies including the Ministry of Energy, the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the Ministry of Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Ministry of Industry, the Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Chulalongkorn University. Prepare to organize the grand energy fair "Sustain Asia Week 2024" as a significant platform for exchanging knowledge on the advancement of clean energy technology and innovation for sustainability. The goal is to propel Thailand towards the target of Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and achieving Net Zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065, leading the country towards sustainable energy transition success which is in line with the policy of the state leaders' summit framework on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change at COP28.Sustain Asia Week 2024 is a gathering of 5 important energy-related events that will be held together under the theme "Low Carbon & Sustainable ASEAN Economy". These events includingThe event expected to attract over 15,000 participants from 55 countries worldwide, including energy industry CEOs and experts in energy and Zero Carbon initiatives. From top executives in the clean energy technology sector worldwide, as well as government and private sector organizations both domestically and internationally, over 100 organizations will come together to exchange deep insights and promote the use of renewable energy to sustainably reduce carbon emissions. Additionally, this event will provide opportunities for business networking and showcase Thailand's potential in the energy market to attract global investments.The event will take place from August 15-17, 2024 on the same 15,000 square meter area at the BITEC Bangna Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok.One of the key stages at Sustain Asia Week 2024 is the Leadership Asian Energy Summit, also known as The CEO Energy Forum. This is an opportunity for leaders from large energy organizations, including those from government agencies, private sectors, and international organizations, to come together to exchange ideas and share the latest knowledge updates on the sustainable energy future. Topics may include best practices for reducing carbon emissions in electricity generation, energy storage systems, and smart grid infrastructure, among others.In addition, there is also cooperation in organizing joint events at the Asian level, such as the 4th Asia CCUS Network Forum (ACNF4) supported by the Japanese government. This is a collaboration between the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ), and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan (METI), which will be held in Thailand.There are also other highlights at the event, such as product exhibitions and technology fairs in the forms of B2G, B2B, and B2Large C. This will involve inviting leading energy companies and Zero Carbon leaders from over 350 international organizations to present the latest technologies from the beginning to the end of the energy system. This includes producing electricity aimed at reducing carbon emissions, generating solar energy that covers everything from solar panel devices to energy storage system technology. Innovations in clean energy from various renewable energy sources will also be showcased. Hydrogen energy technology, carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, carbon capture utilization and storage (CCUS), and digital energy technologies are transforming the transportation sector to be more environmentally friendly. This includes electric vehicles and electric charging systems. The conference will cover crucial in-depth information on these topics. For example, Thailand's electrical power development plan. Regulatory framework and standards for implementing solar energy projects set by the government Government incentives and subsidies for solar energy project initiators and clean energy policies that reflect the country's development direction, etc.Moreover, at the FTI Energy Expo 2024 by the Renewable Energy Group The Federation of Thai Industries has jointly organized SETA 2024 to showcase the potential of the private sector. Renewable energy entrepreneurs and to manage the environment in exhibiting booths in the field of renewable energy. And there will be seminars and workshops to create knowledge and understanding about Zero Carbon and sustainability.To open a stage for those interested in Carbon Credit to have the opportunity to meet experts and study the standards for measuring and certifying carbon credits in countries around the world. There are also carbon credit clinics and various carbon reduction promotion activities. It is also a good opportunity for members in the energy sector of the Federation of Thai Industries. will be able to show his potential to be evident both in terms of expertise in renewable energy Waste-to-energy, recycling, and climate-tackling technology and sustainable practices.Other than thaton August 15, 2024 with the award ceremony for Asia's Outstanding Energy Innovations. It will be given to leading companies to local organizations that have a track record in energy and carbon reduction.Follow the movement And don't miss the opportunity for business connections and cooperation with leaders in energy and sustainability. You can register to attend the event. Follow the movement And don't miss the opportunity for business connections and cooperation with leaders in energy and sustainability. You can register to attend the event. And you can see more details about the event at the website. www.setaasia.com www.SolarStorageAsia.com and www.sustainasiaweek.com

