SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 May 2024 - ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), one of the world's fastest-growing data centre providers, is announcing artificial intelligence (AI) readiness in its data centres across Southeast Asia (SEA). Presently, STT GDC is the first international operator with a data centre footprint across all six major economies within SEA, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam, with more than 500MW of data centre capacity, both operational and under construction. Part of this capacity is designed to cater to AI clusters and general-purpose computing workloads. AI clusters are already operational in STT GDC's data centres in both Singapore and Thailand today, with additional AI clusters expected to be operational in the Philippines, Indonesia and Malaysia within the next two years.

These active AI clusters deliver flexible and cost-effective access to hyperscale accelerated computing clusters powered by the latest graphics processing unit (GPU) technologies for enterprise, government, and cloud service providers, perfect for rapidly deploying AI model training and inference workloads across various industries.The STT GDC data centres across Southeast Asia are designed and equipped to accommodate the latest GPU chips including NVIDIA's Blackwell products with substantial thermal design power, resulting in higher density powered racks ranging from 10 to 150KW per rack. These data centres feature advanced cooling solutions that support both liquid immersion cooling and direct to chip cooling technologies. This is the result of trials that started in 2022 with chassis-level precision immersion, direct-to-chip liquid cooling, and actively collaborating with leading industry players on various cooling technologies.STT GDC is also currently supporting GPU workloads through its customers who are NVDIA Cloud Service Providers at its Thailand campus and is engaged in discussions with others regarding their AI requirements across the SEA data centre campuses."STT GDC is at the forefront of supporting businesses' journeys from the digital era to the intelligent era across SEA and globally, driven by accelerated computing as a key driver of AI innovation. We are committed to meeting the needs of our customers where they are, and starting with SEA, we will continue to bring to bear our expertise in delivering the agile digital infrastructure needed to support accelerated computing workloads such as AI and beyond, while ensuring our data centres are built to meet the highest sustainability standards, aligning with STT GDC's goal of carbon neutrality by 2030," saidThe digital economy is a major growth driver for SEA; reports show that digital economy growth continues to outpace gross domestic product (GDP) growth across SEA[1]. Technologies such as AI will be crucial to this continued growth, with a sufficient level of AI-readiness required to enable all markets across the region to take advantage of the economic opportunities brought to the table.SEA is seeing a rise in data centre investments to meet the escalating demand for AI infrastructure and services; highlighted by STT GDC's recent expansions in Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Malaysia. This strengthens our position as a leading provider of data centre solutions in the region and presents us with a generational opportunity to redefine the infrastructure that will pave the way for subsequent growth phases that satisfy sustainability goals and put us at the forefront of the future of digital infrastructure.Hashtag: #STTelemediaGlobalDataCentres

