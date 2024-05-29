Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 20245 awards were given to VinFast VF 8 at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards, including "Best Child Occupant Protection", "Best Safety Assist", "Best Overall", "Best Motorcyclist Safety" and "Best SUV". Facing competition from over 15 major automakers in ASEAN, VinFast secured awards in nearly all categories. This achievement demonstrates VinFast's outstanding capability and unwavering commitment to prioritizing people's safety.ASEAN NCAP recognized the VF 8 with the "Best Child Occupant Protection" award. The VF 8 achieved maximum scores on frontal and side impacts.Building on its success, the VF 8 also secured the top score in the "Best Safety Assist" category. VF 8 is highly appreciated for its safety features such as Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).VinFast's global debut model also secured the highest score in both the "Best Overall" and "Best Motorcyclist Safety" categories. This achievement is largely due to impressive scores in areas like AEB and Blind Spot Detection (BSD). Notably, the Advanced Safety Assist Technologies performed exceptionally well, achieving a perfect rating according to ASEAN NCAP's standards.Furthermore, the VF 8's well-equipped design with features like Automatic High Beam (AHB) and BSD played a key role in its recognition as the "Best SUV" at the ASEAN NCAP Grand Prix Awards.Biennially, the ASEAN NCAP organization hosts the prestigious Grand Prix Awards to recognize automakers demonstrating exceptional safety standards. This event attracts participation from all regional car brands, solidifying ASEAN NCAP's position as the leading safety benchmark in Southeast Asia, respected worldwide. Their rigorous assessment program prioritizes two main areas: adult and child occupant protection within the vehicle.The 5 prestigious awards add to VinFast's growing collection of accolades. These include double wins at both the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) 2024 and the Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS) 2024. Additionally, VinFast earned recognition for innovation with the "Innovation Award Honoree" at CES 2024, "The Rising Star" award at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and the "Corporate Sustainability Champions" - ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022.In 2021, ASEAN NCAP recognized VinFast's commitment to safety with the "New Car Company with High Commitment to Safety" award. This year's record-breaking performance at the awards ceremony is a testament to the relentless innovation and dedication of VinFast on a mission to pioneer green transportation in the region. VinFast is committed to delivering electric vehicles to regional and global consumers that are not only modern and smart, but also prioritize the highest safety standardsHashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en





