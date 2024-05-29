How Should I Invest in the Future of Payments? When it comes to payments, former Mastercard CEO Javier Perez and now founder of Global Paytech Ventures has seen it all. In this session, Javier will offer an honest assessment of the latest trends in payments, and explain which underlying technologies and themes he's more likely to invest in. Just as importantly, he'll help us spot the red flags and false dawns in innovation.



Tokenisation: A New Era for Money Movement and Asset Management? Tokenisation is a multi-billion dollar opportunity for major banks and one that could transform money movement and asset management. Are we there yet? Not quite, but the roadblock might not be what you think it is. Our panel of blockchain pioneers will offer clarity on a much-hyped topic, and outline the regulatory and design requirements needed for tokenisation to be scalable, efficient and secure.



Quantum Computing's Impact on Fintech: The Next Technological Leap: Quantum computing is the next frontier in fintech, poised to disrupt our industry. This session cuts through the noise, preparing entrepreneurs for a quantum future. Get ready to embrace innovation and rethink fintech's possibilities.



The Long-Term Value of GEN-AI: Generative AI has exploded onto the scene, captivating the imagination with its potential to revolutionise everything from customer experience to risk management. Yet, beneath the hype lies a sobering reality as challenges including multi-year implementation complexities, high costs and questions over ROI rear their head. Join Cognizant's Gregory Verlinden for a thought-provoking presentation on what's beyond the hype.



Blockchain Won't Save the World: Stablecoins, CBDCs and the Future of Finance: Stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) are now emerging as major players. How will these two approaches to digital currency develop and interact? And before that, what even are they, and how will they impact the financial system as we know it? Alisa DiCaprio, Chief Economist at R3, will help us navigate the world of CBDCs, Stablecoins, and their implications for the future of money.



LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Money20/20, the world’s leading fintech show, and the place where money does business, unveils its dynamic agenda for its upcoming Europe show in Amsterdam, 4-6 June, which explores the salient theme of “Signal Vs Noise.” Following this theme, the agenda will not only explore the finnovations being driven by emerging technologies - but decipher between what is simply hype and what breakthroughs represent the future of the sector.Attracting thousands of companies and delegates, the show draws in the world’s biggest banks, fintech players, VC firms, regulators, and innovators. Money20/20 Europe will bring together major banks, fintech leaders, and innovators across the continent. The show serves as a platform to explore the emerging technologies that are inspiring so much optimism, such as AI, blockchain and Web3. Senior leaders from NVIDIA, Microsoft, Visa, PwC, Thought Machine, Plaid, and the European Payments Initiative are set to discuss the breakthroughs that hold genuine weight.Through thought-provoking discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, Money20/20 will equip attendees with the knowledge and tools needed to understand the differences between unclear noise and clear signals. Key sessions exploring this topic include:The Money20/20 Europe agenda can be found here , while the lineup of confirmed speakers can be found here Media who would like to attend Money20/20 Europe can register for a complimentary press pass here Hashtag: #finance #payments #fintech #technology

