HOI AN, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Hoiana Resort & Golf launches "Summer Vibes," a vibrant campaign offering unforgettable activities withFeel the summer sporting vibe as the resort transforms with football-themed decorations, bringing Euro and Olympic excitement to Vietnam. Guests can enjoy live Euro 2024 cup matches, a lively beer festival, and thrilling entertainment, including football freestyle shows and contests. Families can immerse in sporting activities like Water Soccer.Hoiana Resort offers summer packages with complimentary breakfast, early check-in, late check-out, room upgrades, and F&B vouchers. Enjoy event tickets, Premier Rewards welcome pack, and "618 Flash Sale" discounts.From July 25 to 28, 2024, thewill fill the sky with vibrant kites. Our Kids' Club offers diverse educational activities, while outdoor wet play areas, family pools, water slides, and foam parties provide endless fun. Families can also enjoy activities like kayaking and yoga for a memorable vacation.Sports enthusiasts will love our upcoming athletic events, including a Boxing Event with international fighters from August 2 to 4, 2024, and an International Half Marathon from August 31 to September 1, 2024. Hoiana Shores Golf Club offers exceptional golfing experiences with prestigious tournaments.Hoiana will hostfinalists, offering an enchanting journey and events at NOX Beach Club, including pool parties, Ladies' Night, and live performances.Steven Wolstenholme, President & CEO of Hoiana Resort & Golf, stated, "Hoiana Summer Vibes 2024 offers vibrant summer experiences. We're proud to promote tourism with Quang Nam's support."Hashtag: #Hoiana

