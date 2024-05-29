Amity Global Institute opens a new campus on Orchard Road, Singapore, offering specialised Master's programs and launch promotions for working professionals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 May 2024 - Amity Global Institute (AGI) announces the opening of its new campus located on Orchard Road, Singapore, designed to cater to both local and international students seeking advanced education in a dynamic city environment. This new campus will host a range of specialised Master's degree programmes, particularly tailored for working professionals seeking part-time study options.Conveniently situated at 228 Orchard Road in the heart of Singapore, the campus offers more than just a prime location. It provides easy access to business hubs and cultural landmarks, ensuring a rich and vibrant learning environment for our students. The campus is equipped with advanced facilities and a modern learning environment that encourages innovation and collaboration.Amity Global Institute's new campus will offer a variety of Master's programmes that are specially designed for those who need to balance their studies with professional commitments. These programmes are flexible and focused on delivering practical knowledge and skills that can be immediately applied in the workplace."The opening of our new campus is a landmark moment for us," said Manoj Negi, a representative at Amity Global Institute. "We are proud to offer our students not only advanced educational opportunities but also a gateway to becoming influential professionals in their chosen fields."Amity Global Institute strives to be an institution of excellence in advancing knowledge and fostering lifelong learning. AGI offers many programmes to empower students to excel in competitive global markets.Amity Global Institute has also partnered with globally recognised universities, including the University of London, University of Northampton, and Teesside University, to bring internationally accredited education to its students. These partnerships ensure that the degrees offered are globally recognised and relevant to current industry demands.To celebrate the campus launch, Amity Global Institute is providing a flat 5% education rebate on all master's degree programmes and a complete waiver of the application fee for local students, including Singaporeans, PRs, and Work Pass holders, from the 1st to the 30th of June.With the new campus now open, Amity Global Institute invites prospective students to explore their academic offerings and enrol in their next step towards a successful career. Interested individuals can visit the campus or the institute's website to learn more about the programmes and admission criteria

About Amity Global Institute

Amity Global Institute offers a comprehensive suite of academic programmes, including diplomas, foundation programmes, advanced diplomas, and bachelor's degrees, spanning various fields such as business, hospitality, and logistics.



It has a commitment to academic rigour, preparing students to become future leaders and innovators through partnerships with leading universities.







