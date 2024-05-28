HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 -is excited to announce a strategic partnership with. This new alliance aims to revolutionise payment solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) engaged in international trade, providing them with secure, compliant, fast, and cost-effective cross-border payments and fund collection solutions.Through this partnership, XTransfer will be able to leverage TerraPay's global payments infrastructure to enhance its service offerings, enabling its customers to execute local payments on a global scale, and settle payments in local currencies across 136 countries and regions, including emerging markets such as Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia. This partnership will be instrumental in boosting cross-border trade while significantly broadening the spectrum of payment methods available to SMEs., said, "This partnership is a significant milestone for XTransfer, as it greatly enhances our global payment capabilities. By leveraging TerraPay's extensive global payments network, XTransfer has achieved significant cost savings and accelerated our market entry time, eliminating the need for local rebuilding efforts. This collaboration further exemplifies our dedication to empowering SMEs in their global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness through innovative trade payment solutions"., expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with XTransfer to enhance cross-border payment solutions for SMEs globally. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing innovative and reliable financial solutions that drive efficiency and inclusivity. Together, we aim to empower SMEs with the tools they need to succeed in the global marketplace, fostering economic development and connectivity in emerging markets."This partnership aligns with TerraPay's goals of pushing the boundaries for global businesses and driving financial inclusion, especially in inaccessible markets. By collaborating with XTransfer, TerraPay strengthens its position as a key player in the global payments industry, enhancing its ability to serve a diverse range of clients across various regions.Hashtag: #XTransfer #TerraPay #CrossBorder #Payment #SMEs

About XTransfer

