Date: Saturday, July 6, 2024, at 7 PM / Sunday, July 7, 2024, at 6 PM

Venue: INSPIRE Arena

Prices: VIP KRW 163,000 / SR KRW 143,000 / R KRW 121,000 / S KRW 110,000 / A KRW 99,000

Age Restriction: Above 8 years old

Booking: Concert ticket only: Interpark Ticket ( Interpark Global) Package of concert ticket & accommodation: INSPIRE Website

Tickets open: Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 8 PM

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - Mohegan INSPIRE Entertainment Resort announced that it will host the pop band 'Westlife' in Korea on July 6 and 7. This concert is part of the INSPIRE CONCERT SERIES and follows Maroon 5's performance in March.Westlife, performing in Korea for the first time in 13 years, is a global pop band from Ireland with over 55 million albums sold worldwide. Since their debut single 'Swear It Again' in 1999, Westlife has topped UK music charts and became the best-selling British group of the 21st century. Known for their sweet voices and celebrated melodies, Westlife is expected to deliver a touching performance for Korean audiences.Tickets for the concert go on sale Tuesday, June 6 at 8 PM via Interpark Ticket. Special hotel packages combining concert tickets with resort accommodations will also be available on the official INSPIRE website and Fliggy.INSPIRE Arena, a leading live music facility in Korea, features world-class acoustics and unobstructed views from every seat. It offers a unique concert experience combined with resort amenities like hotels, shopping, and dining, redefining the standard for live performances.Besides Westlife's concert, INSPIRE will host various K-pop events, including the K-Wave Concert Inkigayo by SBS on June 2 and the 2024 Weverse Con Festival by HYBE on June 15-16. The Weverse Con Festival will also feature outdoor performances at Discovery Park, the resort's outdoor entertainment space.Hashtag: #mohegan #westlife

Mohegan INSPIRE

Mohegan INSPIRE, located in Incheon, Korea, is a large-scale integrated entertainment resort with premier hotel towers, a 15,000-seat arena, an indoor water park, MICE facilities, and a casino. Opened on March 5, 2024, it's operated by Mohegan, a global resort operator. Visit inspirekorea.com for more information.





