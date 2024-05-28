Louis Vuitton partners with Galaxy Macau to unveil an exclusive Resort-inspired pop-in at Galaxy Promenade store and an exceptional branded pool takeover at Banyan Tree Macau

Advertisement

LVacation Tote

LVacation Bucket

LVacation Bucket

Advertisement

Rush Bumbag

Pocket Organizer

Macau SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - Louis Vuitton launches the first Resort activation of the year, partnering with Galaxy Macau™, the world-class luxury integrated resort, to reveal an exclusive pop-in and a poolside takeover from 23May 2024.Macau, a vibrant city that offers a mix of unique entertainment, attractions and luxury resorts. Fused with rich Chinese and Portuguese heritage it makes it a captivating destination amongst tourists.This summer, Louis Vuitton continues the resort concept of its LV By The Pool collection, extending the global activation to Banyan Tree Macau – an urban oasis in the heart of a bustling metropolis. The poolside is transformed in an energising coral colourway, where the branded pool floor and the LED façade arch in the Monogram inspired tile pattern will set the tone and the ambiance of the resort takeover. The motif wraps everything in the curated space including the sun beds, poolside umbrellas, and cabanas, as well as the special animated ice-cream bicycle stand, transporting guests to experience the spirit of travel and coastal living with Louis Vuitton.Celebrating the exclusive pre-launch of LV By The Pool 2024 women's collection at the Galaxy Promenade store and the release of Pre-fall 2024 drop 2 men's collection. The pop-in which emanates a relaxing summer by the beach uses tones of neutral colours and furnishings. Welcomed with a giant installation of the Maison's motif, the piece is created with different forms of seashell in the signature Monogram and Damier pattern. Set against a beige Monogram backwall, guests will also discover the newest Men's and Women's collection showcased, evoking the perfect summer getaway.The Maison's heritage shifts into holiday mode; classic and new creations capture a fresh approach to destination dressing and living. A relaxed wardrobe adapted for seaside and city, the collection also comprises a wide range of Louis Vuitton's métiers such as ready-to-wear, bags, silks, shoes, sunglasses, jewellery and accessories. Exclusively available at Galaxy Promenade store is the plush LVacation Tote and bucket bag, made from ultrasupple certified organic terrycloth, featuring a woven version of the Monogram pattern, designed for beach lovers.In homage to the seafaring universe and the Maison's celebrated spirit of travel, the Men's Pre-fall drop 2 collection is imbued with a maritime allure. Featuring the codes of surfing and tropical floral prints to celebrate a wardrobe embraced across continents. The Rush Bumbag and Pocket Organizer will be exclusively available at Galaxy Promenade store in surfing Monogram canvas which magnifies the motif of surfers with a bold print creation.@louisvuitton #LouisVuitton #LVSummer#LVMenPreFall24 #PharrellWilliams@galaxymacau #GalaxyMacau@banyantreemacau #GalaxyPromenadeAddress: Shop no.G081 and Shop no. 1041Taipa, Macau SARTel: +853 2822 8800Hashtag: #LouisVuitton #LVSummer #LVMenPreFall24 #PharrellWilliams #GalaxyPromenade #banyantreemacau Wechat: galaxymacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.