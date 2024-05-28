Re-engineering towards a Resilient, Adaptive and Sustainable Supply Chain

Textile, Apparel, Footwear & Travel Goods Association in Cambodia（TAFTAC）

Indonesian Textile Association (API)

Association of the Lao Garment Industry (ALGI）

Malaysian Textile Manufacturers Association (MTMA)

Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association (MGMA)

The Confederation of Wearable Exporters of the Philippines (CONWEP)

The National Federation of Thai Textile Industries（NFTTI）

Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association（VITAS）

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 May 2024 - The Asia-Pacific region stands as the cornerstone of global textile and garment manufacturing. As the industry navigates the rapidly evolving landscape, the inaugural Asia-Pacific Textile and Apparel Supply Chain Expo & Summit (APTEXPO 2024) is poised to be a catalyst to help the stakeholders thrive and overcome the challenges.Themed, ", the event is sponsored by the ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) and the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), and co-organised by MP Singapore Pte Ltd and The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT (CCPIT TEX). The Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) will also be supporting the event as the host association in Singapore while Foursource, being the special digital partner, will be managing the digital aspect of the event.Taking place from 13 – 15 November 2024 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, APTEXPO 2024 serves as a global platform for industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to convene, share best practices, and explore solutions that will propel the region's textile and apparel supply chain forward.APTEXPO 2024, the global platform brings the titans of the industry together with strong support from the regional associations that include:"Singapore, being a gateway to Asia Pacific, is the perfect country for the inaugural APTEXPO 2024. We look forward to meeting our various stakeholders from the region and internationally at this global platform.""APTEXPO 2024 will present unprecedented new opportunities for collaboration between our stakeholders in the region and globally. It will be a good platform to connect the textile and apparel manufacturing powerhouse of Asia Pacific in the pursuit of a decentralised manufacturing model to the global scene and a more efficient and secured supply chain".It will also focus on the current challenges and opportunities faced by the global supply chain, especially in the context of industrial upgrading and reshaping the international trade pattern. This also includes how we can enhance the security and efficiency of the supply chain through "decentralised manufacturing".The accompanying thought-leader's summit is expected to be attended by over 300 delegates from key brands, large chain retailers, regional and international designers, trading companies, policy makers and technology providers from around the world.: Representatives of key global brands, heads of manufacturing chain enterprises, and executives of fintech companies will be engaged in in-depth discussions on topics such as the development trend of supply chain security and opportunities for regional trade and investment.: Showcase of cutting-edge technologies and solutions to promote innovation, development, operational efficiency, cost and resource optimisation in the textile and apparel industry.: Utilising global e-commerce platforms to build a new network enabling cross-border trade between the Asia-Pacific region and the global market. APTEXPO also aims to provide a channel for international organisations and brands seeking to penetrate key markets like ASEAN and China.: Key discussions and showcases on sustainable manufacturing and a green supply chain.The summit will also feature special investment briefing sessions on the Asia-Pacific Textile Industrial Park to provide greater insights on the promotional and investment opportunities for the participants."MP Singapore is honoured to co-organise APTEXPO 2024. We are confident that our global event expertise and experience will make it a valuable addition to the line-up.""APTEXPO 2024 is a pivotal event for the Asia-Pacific textile and apparel industry. As the digital partner, Foursource is excited to foster collaboration and innovation, helping to build stronger and more sustainable supply chains. We look forward to supporting this initiative with our technology and global network and driving forward solutions that will shape the future of global manufacturing."APTEXPO 2024 aims to be the key platform, to not only convene the textile and apparel industry, but also to champion the cause of creating a more sustainable ecosystem for the future.For more information on APTEXPO 2024, please visitHashtag: #aptexpo

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AFTEX

Advertisement

ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX) was established in 1978 with the objective to promote common trade position and cooperation among textile and apparel industry in ASEAN member countries in line with the objective of the ASEAN Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ASEAN-CCI).





Every year, AFTEX hold its regular meetings plus side events on a rotational basis among member countries to discuss concrete issues of significant relevance to the regional growth and development of the textile and apparel industry, ranging from ASEAN trade linkages to workforce development, from trade fairs & investment promotion to sustainability issue, from regional cooperation to broader partnerships, and more.

About CNTAC

China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC) is a national federation serving China's textile and apparel industry and enterprises. As a non-profit social organization dedicated to the high-quality development of industry and enterprises, the services of CNTAC cover the entire textile industrial chain including cotton, linen, wool, silk, knitting, man-made fiber, printing and dyeing, filament fabric, home textiles, industrial textiles, clothing and textile machinery.





The wide-ranging services involve areas such as R&D, standards setting, technology transfer, application of information technology, environmental protection, sustainability, inspection and testing, new products, fashion designing, branding, social responsibility, intangible heritage, marketing, trade fairs, industrial layout, industrial clusters, overseas investment, international exchanges, industry-finance integration, training programs and publication.

Advertisement

About SFC

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) – formerly known as Textile and Fashion Federation (Singapore) is the official association for the textile and fashion industry in Singapore. Embracing a transformative vision, SFC aspires to become a Vibrant Asian Hub for Responsible Fashion.





With a focus on three key pillars: Sustainability, Innovation & Technology and Asian Craftsmanship, SFC works closely with diverse partners across the value chain to offer thought leadership, extensive networks, and resources – to drive impactful change throughout the ecosystem.

About MP Singapore

The MP Group (MP) is a global full-service events management, marketing and community engagement company.

Established since 1987, MP embodies more than a quarter century of event building, marketing and management experience in both Eastern and Western cultures, practices, and business philosophies. We bring world-class talent, industry expertise, and incredible enthusiasm into the design and management of extraordinary online-to-offline experiences for your organisation.

MP is part of Pico Group, a global group of agencies specialising in engaging people, creating experiences and activating brands for businesses, institutions and governments. As part of the Pico group, MP has unlimited access to a wide network of industry contacts and resources. Pico Far East Holdings has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1992.

About CCPIT TEX

The Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT TEX) was officially established in 1988. Three decades after its establishment, CCPIT TEX has gradually developed into an excellent organiser for professional exhibitions in China's textile and apparel industry.

Independently or along with its partners, CCPIT TEX has organised a series of world-renowned exhibitions which cover the entire textile and garment industry both at home and abroad, including but not limited to Intertextile shanghai apparel fabrics, Intertextile shanghai home textiles, ITMA ASIA + CITME and CINTE.

About Foursource

FOURSOURCE, is one of the world's largest tech-enabled B2B apparel and textile networks, connecting over 50,000 companies across 120 countries, facilitating the buying and selling of apparel, fabrics, trims, yarns, and home textiles. The network provides professional tools for brands and suppliers to speed-up their cycle time and reduce cost.





FOURSOURCE is dedicated to making the industry smarter, safer, more transparent, and sustainable. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in Portugal, Turkey, Pakistan and China.