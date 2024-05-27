Mr. Ta Xuan Hien, CEO of VinFast Middle East (fourth from the left), and Mr. Saeed Al Tayer, Managing Director of Al Tayer Motors (fourth from the right), along with senior representatives from both sides at the signing ceremony.

Advertisement

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 May 2024 -Al Tayer Motors will be VinFast's exclusive partner in the UAE and plans to establish a network of VinFast facilities across the country. Award-winning Al Tayer Motors, established in 1982, is one of the UAE's leading automotive players and represents major European and American automobile manufacturers.With a continuously expanding network of sales, service and parts centres, along with a team of 2,700 employees, Al Tayer Motors is committed to providing exceptional experiences to customers through its impressive physical infrastructure and cutting-edge digital platforms, including e-commerce and dedicated app.By promoting cooperation with leading partners in the UAE and the Middle East, VinFast actively contributes to the realization of green mobility solutions within the region, while affirming the commitment of the Vietnamese EV manufacturer to making them more accessible to everyone.shared:said:Since the fourth quarter of 2023, VinFast has changed its strategy from a direct sales model to consumers to a hybrid model by leveraging existing distribution infrastructure through the establishment of a global dealer network. It is expected that sales through dealers will contribute significantly to VinFast's sales in the second half of 2024.In addition to key markets such as the United States, Canada, and Europe, VinFast is actively expanding into neighboring countries in Asia such as India, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, as well as the Middle East and Africa.Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisions driving the advancement of the global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90 percent automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.



Strongly committed to the mission of a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: https://vinfastauto.com/vn_en



Advertisement