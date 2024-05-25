Fujian Province’s 50 Key Projects in Digital Economy Attract 31.9 Billion Yuan in Investments

FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 May 2024 - To enhance the impact of the Digital China Summit, accelerate innovation in the digital economy, and propel the development of new high-quality productive forces, the Fujian Provincial Digital Economy Cooperation and Innovative Development Conference convened on May 24, 2024, coinciding with the summit's opening. Held at the Fuzhou Strait International Conference & Exhibition Center, the event featured the signing and promotion of multiple key projects. The event was held by the Organizing Committee of the Digital China Summit, with support from the Development and Reform Commission of Fujian Province and the Fujian Provincial Data Management Bureau.During the signing session, a total of 50 key projects in the digital economy were inked, attracting a combined investment of 31.9 billion yuan. These projects span a diversity of areas, including the digital industry, digital transformation initiatives, new infrastructure, and regional headquarters. Notably, over 90% of the investment is allocated to digital industry projects. In addition to collaborative projects with state-owned enterprises such as China Telecom, Aviation Industry Corporation of China, and China Academy of Machinery Science & Technology, as well as two initiatives involving foreign capital and companies from Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan, more than 80% of the projects have attracted private capital investments from leading domestic digital economy enterprises like Baidu, SenseTime, Zhejiang Dahua Technology, and iSoftStone. These projects embody the theme of high-quality development, focusing more on technological advancement and innovation. Their implementation will help establish a top-tier digital economy industry chain and inject fresh impetus into Fujian's pursuit of a larger, stronger, and higher-level digital economy.During the promotional activities, a total of 91 key investment projects in the digital economy were promoted. These projects cover a wide range of areas, including electronic information, software and information technology services, big data, and artificial intelligence. They also include investments in key industrial parks and initiatives aimed at attracting private capital participation. We warmly invite both domestic and foreign investors to consider Fujian as their investment destination and to collaborate on projects.Since the conclusion of the 6th Digital China Summit, all relevant departments in Fujian have leveraged the platform of the summit to showcase their strengths and focus on core, emerging, and future industries within the digital economy. They have also enhanced investment attraction that is targeted, data-driven, and scenario-based, successfully attracting several influential industry-leading enterprises and major projects to Fujian. This year's summit has attracted 421 key projects across the province, with a total investment of 203 billion yuan. Additionally, the first six summits have resulted in nearly 2,600 digital economy projects, with a total investment exceeding 1.6 trillion yuanNext, the Development and Reform Commission of Fujian Province and the Fujian Provincial Data Management Bureau will actively address the new expectations and needs of enterprises. Their goal is to create a "Convenient Fujian" that enables efficient and effective business operations. They will strengthen follow-up tracking and coordination services for signed projects and promote their accelerated implementation to support Fujian's high-quality development in all aspects.

