Accurate visuals thanks to Calman Ready; seamless workflows with USB-C

Create, elevate, imagine without boundaries on the Graphic Pro U3 Series.

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 22 May 2024 - Display specialist AOC proudly announces a new line of monitors meticulously crafted for the unique needs of creative professionals. With exceptional colour accuracy, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, award-winning design, theis set to revolutionise the way photographers, visual artists, designers, editors, broadcasters, producers, and gaming industry professionals work. The Graphic Pro U3 line-up introduces three models: two(68.6 cm) displays, thewith QHD resolution, thewith 4K UHD resolution, and the larger(80 cm)with 4K UHD resolution.says Hawk Chang, Product and Marketing Head at MMD Singapore.The Graphic Pro U3 Series boasts an impressive colour accuracy with a, ensuring that every hue is reproduced with precision. With, these monitors offer a wide colour gamut that truly brings visuals to life.The highlight of the Graphic Pro U3 series is itscertification, allowing for direct communication with Portrait Displays' Calman colour calibration software. The monitors can leverage the automated calibration capabilities (AutoCal™) with the Calman software, allowing for easy, precise and quick calibration of the monitor for pinpoint colour accuracy. This calibration allows RGB-triplet control on a scaler level and 1D/3D-LUT profiling for the best image performance. Compared to custom ICC profiles which perform an image adjustment only, the benefit of a 1D/3D LUT (look-up table) solution is a direct display calibration on a hardware level, which improves the colour accuracy immensely and can be done without additional, expensive tools.AOC understands the importance of seamless connectivity in creative workflows, where graphic tablets, card readers, fast external drives and other peripherals are commonly used. The Graphic Pro U3 Series comes equipped with a range of ports, including, and features a versatile. The USB-C hub (with a bandwidth of 10 Gbps with USB 3.2 Gen2) includes a USB-C upstream port supporting DisplayPort Alt mode to extend the screen, 96 W Power Delivery, Ethernet pass-through, a second USB-C downstream port with 15 W Power Delivery allows connecting additional devices. Finally, 4 USB-A ports complete the hub for connecting additional peripherals. With up to 96 W Power Delivery through USB-C, creators can charge their laptops while transferring data and displaying content simultaneously.Theandfeature a third USB-C downstream port for their KVM switch, so the keyboard and mouse connected to their USB hub can be switched back and forth between PCs connected to the monitor's two different USB-C ports.Themodel even features aand supports DisplayPort's high bandwidth of HBR3 for daisy-chaining multiple monitors to reduce cable clutter.For creative professionals, a display that is stunning to look at is inspiring, too. All models feature a sleek, modern design that has earned the prestigious, making them a stylish addition to any creative workspace. Featuring a 150 mm height adjustable stand with wide range of tilt, swivel and pivot adjustments, the models are ready for users to find the most comfortable and healthy position. All models come with a recyclable green packaging with paper cushion inside, making the Graphic Pro U3 in line with latest environmental regulations.The Graphic Pro U3 Series launches with three models, all certified with Calman Ready:: 27" IPS panel with QHD (2560x1440) resolution, 60/75 Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 input, 1x DisplayPort 1.4 output, 1x RJ-45, 2x USB-C (1 up, 1 downstream) and 4x USB-A ports improves versatility. Features 2x 3W speakers.: 27" Nano-IPS panel with crisp 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. Features 4-sided frameless design for increased focus with multi-monitor setups. 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ-45, 3x USB-C (1 up, 2 downstream) and 4x USB-A ports and a KVM switch improves versatility. Features 2x 3W speakers.: 31.5" Nano-IPS panel with crisp 4K UHD (3840x2160) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification. 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DisplayPort 1.4, 1x RJ-45, 3x USB-C (1 up, 2 downstream) and 4x USB-A ports and a KVM switch improves versatility. Features 2x 3W speakers.Thewill be available startingin APMEA market.Hashtag: #AOC #AOCMonitors #Monitors

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications.



For more information, please refer to AOC's official website.



Advertisement