Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x

ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x will be available starting 19 th June 2024, with a starting price of HK$13,998.

June 2024, with a starting price of HK$13,998. Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 will be available starting July 2024, with an expected starting price of HK$14,998.



Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x (14" Gen 9)

Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6

Dimensions & Weight

(mm): 325 x 225.15 x as thin as 12.9mm

(inches): 12.80" x 8.86" x as thin as 0.51"



Starting at 1.28kg (2.82lbs)

(mm): 313.6 x 219.4 x 16.9mm

(inches): 12.34" x 8.64" x 0.67"



Starting at 1.24kg (2.72lbs)

Display

14.5" 3K (2944 x 1840) 90 Hz 16:10

PureSight OLED Touch, 1000 nits peak, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, VESA Certified DisplayHDR™

True Black 600, Dolby Vision®,

TÜV Low Blue Light Certification

14" WUXGA 16:10 IPS, 400 nits, Low Power, 100% sRGB, EyeSafe

14" WUXGA 16:10 IPS, Touch, DBEF5, 400 nits, 45% NTSC6

14" 2.8K OLED, 400 nits, 100% DCI-P3, Dolby Vision, HDR True Black 500, EyeSafe6

Processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite

Graphics

Snapdragon X Elite Qualcomm Adreno™ GPU

Memory

Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 8448 MHz Dual Channel

Up to 64 GB LPRRD5X 8533MT/s Dual Channel6

Storage8

Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 2242 M.28

Operating System

Windows 11

Battery

70WHr

58WHr

Camera

FHD MIPI Webcam, IR Camera, Camera Shutter, Four Microphones

FHD + IR MIPI Camera with privacy shutter, always on Computer Vision HPD, Two Microphones

Ports

Left Side:

2 X USB Type-C™ (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4)9



Right Side:

1 X USB Type-C (40Gbps, PD 3.1, DP 1.4)9

2 x USB-A (5Gbps)

2 x USB-C (USB4 40Gbps)

Audio jack

HDMI 2.1

Audio

Dolby Atmos® Audio

Dolby Audio, dual speakers

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3

Security



Fingerprint Reader on Power Button

dTPM

Secured-Core PC

Colors

Cosmic Blue

Eclipse Black

Warranty

3 Years Premium Care





HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 - Today, Lenovolaunched the Lenovo YogaSlim 7x and Lenovo ThinkPadT14s Gen 6, its first next generation Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon® X Elite. As the PC industry enters a new phase of the artificial intelligence era, Lenovo is poised to offer new levels of personalization in personal computing across its PC portfolio. Intelligent software-powered local processing of tasks, and increased productivity, creativity, and security, these Copilot+ PC's combine to deliver a whole new experience in PC interaction. Lenovo is expanding its already comprehensive portfolio of AI-ready devices, software, and optimized services with two new laptops for consumers and business users—theand thePowered by Qualcomm Technologies' newfeaturing the 12-core Qualcomm OryonCPU, Qualcomm AdrenoGPU and a dedicated Qualcomm HexagonNPU (neural processing unit), the new laptops deliver leading PC performance per wattwith the fastest to date AI NPU processing up to 45 trillion operations per second (TOPS). With the latest enhancements from Microsoft and Copilot+, users can now access Large Language Model (LLM) capabilities even when offline, offering seamless productivity and creativity. The latest Lenovo laptops allow users to tap into the extensive Copilot+ knowledge base, empowering them to explore endless creative possibilities. By leveraging generative AI and machine learning, Copilot+ assists in composing compelling text, crafting engaging visuals, and streamlining common productivity tasks. With the ability to work offline with the same fluidity as online, the Yoga Slim 7x and the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 set new standards in AI PC innovation, promising a futuristic and streamlined user experience for end users.With the AI-powered, creators can spend less time editing, rendering, and processing, and more time on creating, no matter where on the road they are. Thein the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x'sprovides creators with onboard access to features such as advanced photo and video editing functionalities, text creation and editing feedback as well as many more functions that free up time that is better spent ideating new creative endeavors. Additional smarter user experiences include advanced camera and call quality and functionality, lossless hi-definition audio, 4K streaming, faster internet connectivity and enhanced security. This means that while the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x can handle even complex tasks at speed, it is also extremely power efficient when processing loads dip, translating into up to multi-day battery lifefrom the 70Wh battery so the ideas never have to stop flowing. Thealso works in tandem with the Snapdragon X Elite processor to intelligently determine the exact user scenario, dynamically adjusting power and efficiency depending on the task at hand. This means access to powerful AI-enabled features in a thin portable, device that is ready to go whenever and wherever creativity strikes.Starting at just, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is as portable as it is powerful. Creations made on the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x are brought to life on the device's vividwith bothas well as TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light support. Themeans clearer visuals on video calls and features four Voice ID microphones for clearer conversations. Audio likewise sounds out with lifelike clarity thanks to's superior four speaker sound system. The Premium Suite keyboard features 1.5mm key travel on each dish key. The addition of the new Yoga coating with longer lasting anti-oil properties improves typing feel and comfort, while the up to 135x80mm trackpad means more precision when on the go.The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is also resource-efficient in its design and packaging, with no plastic in packing material. The device comes in boxes made from FSC™-certified paper and other controlled materialand uses dry-pressed paper pulp as cushioning, and the included system bag is made of rapidly-renewable bamboo fiber. Lenovo also offers a CO2 Offset Service that allows users to help offset the estimated CO2 emissions associated with their device across its average lifecycle by purchasing offset credits to support verified CDM, Gold Standard®, Climate Action Reserve, and United Nations climate action projects aimed to help reduce CO2 emitted in the atmosphere.The Yoga Slim 7x also qualifies for Lenovo Premium Care service, the advanced support service that provides personalized hardware and software assistance from expert technicians with fast repairs when needed.The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 is Lenovo's first commercial next generation Copilot+ PC and marks a significant leap in the realm of AI-powered PCs for commercial use. With an advanced Snapdragon X Elite processor on board, equipped with an integrated Adreno GPU and on-device AI engine, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 promises a superior user experience that sets a new benchmark in both performance and efficiency for Windows business laptops. The integrated 45 TOPS NPU delivers supreme on-device AI capabilities focused on enhancing productivity and facilitating seamless creation processes. The Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 allows users to explore endless creative possibilities with new creative tools. Copilot+ assists in streamlining common productivity tasks through the power of generative AI and machine learning, and with seamless integration across Microsoft 365 applicationswork efficiency becomes akin to having a personalized AI-powered assistant at user's fingertips.Equipped with up to 64GB high speed LPDDR5x memoryand housed in a sleek 14" ultrathin form factor with narrow bezels, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 exudes professional sophistication. Users will experience outstanding video collaboration with the convenient communication bar housing an FHD+IR MIPI camera featuring a physical camera shutter for privacy. Users can stay connected with Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G sub 6 capabilities, ensuring constant connectivity wherever they go, and can benefit from a 58Wh battery to enjoy multi-day battery lifeusing the more energy-efficient low-power display panel.Through a long-standing three-way collaboration, Lenovo, Qualcomm Technologies, and Microsoft have curated an extensive list of more than one hundred enterprise software applications from Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) optimized for native functionality on Windows powered by Snapdragon. With a forward-thinking approach and focus on mission critical areas such as device management, collaboration, productivity, and chip-to-cloud security, the collaboration actively partners with cutting-edge commercial value-added software companies such as DynamoAI , that utilize AI technology designed to drive superior efficiency and protectionSafeguarding organizations' devices and data continually and protecting privacy in the AI era is critical. The ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 helps manage and minimize risks at each endpoint with robust ThinkShield security features and solutions that prioritize protection without compromising efficiency. Software partners like SentinelOne , for example, enable enterprises to deliver a robust, multi-layered defense against ransomware. Furthermore, ThinkShield offers AI-powered threat detection with secured boot process and self-healing firmware delivers a solid foundation for overall system security working in collaboration with the Qualcomm Secure Processing Unit with Microsoft Pluton solution.Leveraging Lenovo's extensive expertise in delivering ARM-based ThinkPad laptops for enterprise use, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 6 stands out with its array of scalable security features, customization and deployment services powered by Lenovo TruScale. This empowers IT Administrators to strategically manage the deployment of next generation AI PC devices across their fleet with precision and confidence. These services are designed to safeguard sensitive information and provide the flexibility and control essential for meeting specific business needs for larger-scale deployments.-----Source: Qualcomm. Performance is based on GeekBench 2024 Multi-Thread on Windows 11 OS run in March 2024. Snapdragon X Elite was tested using a Qualcomm reference design on Windows 11 OS.All battery life claims are approximate and based on internal testing under optimal laboratory and network conditions. Actual battery performance will vary and depend on numerous factors including product configuration and usage, software, operating conditions, wireless functionality, power management settings, screen brightness and other factors. The maximum capacity of the battery will naturally decrease with time and usage.All boxes used in packaging are made from FSC™-certified paper and other controlled material. FSC License codes: C118727.Products and support services are subject to availability and may vary by region, with Lenovo reserving the right to adjust offerings without notice. Premium Care for Gaming provides access to advanced technicians, adhering to the best available Service Level Agreements (SLAs). The service levels may vary between carry-in, pickup & return, or depot in specific geographic locations. Lenovo reserves the right to alter service offerings, features, and specifications at any time without notice.AI features may require software purchase, subscription or enablement by a software or platform provider, or may have specific configuration or compatibility requirements.Configurations including 64GB LPDDR5x, 5G sub 6 WWAN, and low power display panel, will be available later in 2024.Prices may not include tax and do not include shipping or options and are subject to change without notice; additional terms and conditions apply. Reseller prices may vary. On-shelf dates and color options may vary by geography and products may only be available in selected markets. All offers subject to availability. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings, features, and specifications at any time without notice.Actual available storage capacity and internal memory is less and varies due to many factors, including formatting, partitioning and operating system, etc. which utilize part of this capacity. The available capacity may change with software updates. MicroSD card sold separately.Pending USB4 Certification July 2024, subject to certification timing.LENOVO, YOGA, THINKPAD, THINKSHIELD and TRUSCALE are trademarks of Lenovo. TÜV is a registered trademark of the TÜV Rheinland Group. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm, Snapdragon, Hexagon, and Adreno are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Wi-Fi is a trademark of Wi-Fi Alliance. SENTINELONE is a trademark of Sentinel Labs, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024 Lenovo Group Limited.Hashtag: #Lenovo

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.



