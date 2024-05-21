Chairman Chen Zhi Secures Visionary Leader Award as Prince Group Captures Best CSR Program

Under Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's leadership, Prince Holding Group has adhered to international standards, expanding into real estate, financial services, and consumer services, solidifying its status as one of Cambodia’s leading business groups.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 -, Chairman of Prince Holding Group, has been honored with the prestigious Visionary Leader Award for the second consecutive year at the Global Brand Awards 2024. Simultaneously, Prince Holding Group has received the "Best CSR Program" award for its transformative Chen Zhi Scholarship initiative, highlighting the Group's commitment to corporate social responsibility.As a prominent figure in Cambodian entrepreneurship,has significantly shaped the country's economic landscape. Under his stewardship, Prince Group has adhered to international standards, diversifying into sectors such as real estate development, financial services, and consumer services. This strategic expansion has solidified Prince Group's status as one of Cambodia's leading business groups.In addition to his business acumen, Chairman Chen Zhi is renowned for his philanthropic contributions, primarily through Prince Foundation. The Group's philanthropic arm has initiated over 250 projects, positively affecting more than 1.2 million individuals and donating upwards of US$16 million. In 2023 alone, Prince Foundation has invested approximately three-quarters of a million dollars.Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, highlighted the significance of these accolades, stating, "These awards at the Global Brand Awards 2024 underscore our unwavering commitment to excellence and social responsibility. Under Chairman Chen Zhi's visionary leadership and through initiatives like the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, we are dedicated to fostering Cambodia's future leaders and innovators."The, endorsed by H.E. Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Minister of Education, Youth, and Sports, commits $2 million to support 400 Cambodian university students over seven years. The program offers financial aid and practical experience, providing internships and career opportunities in fields such as civil engineering, media communications, and hospitality.These awards not only recognize the unique approach of the Chen Zhi Scholarship program, which blends academic support with real-world experience, but also highlight Prince Group's role as a catalyst in promoting economic growth and educational advancement in Cambodia.The Global Brand Awards was established to honor outstanding performances and recognize excellence across various industries. These prestigious awards identify and celebrate industry leaders who excel in their fields, providing a platform to acknowledge their achievements.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup, #PrinceFoundation, #ChenZhi, #ChenZhiScholarship

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia."



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, community engagement, and sports initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.



