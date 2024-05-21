ROG Rapture GT-BE98, ZenWiFi BQ16, ProArt Z790-Creator WiFi, WS X299 SAGE / 10G and ESC8000-E11 cater to evolving consumer and commercial needs

ASUS Singapore is 10G Ready

NETWORKING INNOVATION

MOTHERBOARD INNOVATION

WORKSTATION & SERVER LEADERSHIP

AVAILABILITY & PRICING



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 May 2024 - ASUS welcomes and supports the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA)'s plans to invest up to S$100 million to upgrade the nationwide broadband network to speeds of up to 10Gbps by 2023 for the 10G era. To encourage more households and businesses to adopt 10Gbps broadband services, we create 10G ready routers, motherboards, workstations and servers to pave the way for transformative technologies and unparalleled connectivity experiences.Industry experts told CNA that 10Gbps network speeds would support the use of multiple devices in households, especially in applications that require higher data rates such as high-definition video streaming and online gaming. According to CNA, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong mentioned in his Budget 2024 speech that the upgrade would ensure that Singapore's connectivity infrastructure would be able to support technologies like AI and immersive media.As a pioneer in innovation, ASUS consistently delivers cutting-edge products that cater to evolving consumer and commercial needs. ROG Rapture GT-BE98 continues to push the boundaries of what is possible for gaming and networking. The quad-band WiFi 7 (802.11be) gaming router is tailored for next-gen computing with speeds of up to 25Gbps and dual 10Gbps ports. New 320MHz channels in the 6 GHz band and 4K-QAM significantly increases network capacity and throughput. Together with revolutionary features like Multi-Link Operation, these combined technologies provide beyond fast speeds, extremely low latency and enhanced reliability for you to enjoy unparalleled network experiences in any online battlefield. ZenWiFi BQ16 mesh router delivers seamless roaming and exceptional performance for modern smart homes. ZenWiFi BQ16 mesh router won the coveted PC Magazine 2023 Readers' Choice Award. The authoritative publication reported that "ASUS takes a clear lead in this category," with the highest scores "for both overall satisfaction and likelihood to recommend." PCMag also stated, "ASUS scores exceptionally high for mesh coverage, WiFi speed and network management."Powered by cutting-edge WiFi 7 technology, the quad-band mesh router boasts blazing-fast speeds of up to 25Gbps and unmatched coverage of up to 8000 sq. ft. with a 2-pack for future-ready smart homes. The WiFi 7 Multi-link Operation optimizes backhaul performance, combining three frequency channels, while AI-driven band switching maximizes network efficiency. Dual 10 Gb ports empower ultra-immersive entertainment like 8K HDR gaming and streaming.The introduction of the innovative Smart Home Master simplifies custom subnetwork setup and management through the ASUS router mobile app, offering IoT Networks, Kids WiFi, and VPN Networks. Users can manage IoT devices under one SSID, ensure secure online experiences for children with a dedicated Kid WiFi SSID, and connect to a VPN Network within a single tap.The ProArt Z790-Creator WiFi motherboard empowers creators of all levels by maximizing the performance of 13th & 12th Gen Intel Core processors with 16(70A)+1(70A)+2 power stages, DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 and lightning-fast connectivity including Thunderbolt 4 (USB4 compliant), 10 Gb and 2.5 Gb Ethernet, plus WiFi 6E.High-end networking options keep users productive. With a compatible router, this motherboard's WiFi 6E radio lets people tap into the freshly opened 6 GHz spectrum in select regions for truly unhindered wireless connections. Intel 2.5 Gbps Ethernet provides rock-solid and reliable wired networking, while a Marvell AQtion 10 Gbps Ethernet port opens up even more options, such as connecting to blazing-fast network-attached storage.Get immersed in your creations with two Thunderbolt 4 ports connect to all your content creation gadgets and enable up to 40 Gbps bi-directional data transfers. To further push your creative work with one 8K or two 4K color-accurate monitors, you can connect your discrete graphics card to the onboard DisplayPort-in port at the back I/O and direct the video output via the Thunderbolt 4 port.With PCIe 5.0 connectivity, the ProArt Z790-Creator WiFi gives users access to the fastest next-gen graphics cards. This motherboard boasts two PCIe 5.0 x16 slots. They can operate in an x8/x8 configuration so that users can take full advantage of a pair of graphics cards. Four onboard M.2 slots let users set up a speedy storage array.For those with creative workflows that scale with high-end memory kits, the ProArt Z790-Creator WiFi accelerates projects with the massive bandwidth, lightning-quick speeds, and exceptional power efficiency offered by next-generation DDR5 RAM. With data rates 50% faster than previous-generation DDR4 memory, DDR5 unleashes a new tier of performance, and this motherboard offers a host of hardware and firmware optimizations that enable users to overclock capable kits to the absolute limit.Featuring dual onboard 10G LAN ports backed by the cutting-edge Intel X550AT2 10GBASE-T Ethernet controller, WS X299 Sage/10G provides server-class connectivity that supports high-density, high-bandwidth and low-latency access-layer networks. With data-rates up to 10Gbps, WS X299 Sage/10G is able to transfer 4K videos and other large files in a fraction of the time required by conventional networking gear. The onboard controller negates the need to allocate a PCI Express slot to a dedicated network card, saving valuable space for other components.WS X299 Sage/10G fits up to four dual-slot graphics cards and supports both NVIDIA SLI and AMD CrossFireX 4-way configurations to enable multi-GPU setups that harness the full power of the latest graphics technologies, including NVIDIA Quadro. With performance beyond 15.23 TFLOPS*, NVIDIA Quadro is the perfect complement to WS X299 Sage/10G, delivering the best performance for design, modeling, medical research, and processing-intensive simulation and rendering applications.Ready for the future of computing, ESC8000-E11 elevates operational efficiency, data security and reduce costs. The latest 5th Gen Intel Xeon processor range unleashes up to 21% average general-purpose performance gain and up to 36% average performance per watt gain across workloads compared to previous generation, delivering up to 29% higher training and up to 42% higher inference performance. With an LGA-4677 socket, the new CPU series seamlessly continues the legacy of its predecessor, with simple drop-in compatibility. Boasting eight DDR5-5600 memory channels supporting up to 2 TB capacity, 80 PCI Express 5.0 lanes with CXL 1.1support, and a 350 W TDP for 1P and 2P configurations, the all-new Xeon Scalable is an innovation powerhouse.The following products will be available in Singapore on these dates:Hashtag: #ASUS

About ASUS

