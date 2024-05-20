Advertisement

Norton Rose Fulbright in Hong Kong will scale the use of DHL’s GoGreen Plus service to cut the carbon emissions of its time-definite international shipments by 50 percentHONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - DHL Express, the world's leading international express service provider, and Norton Rose Fulbright, a global law firm, have signed an agreement to extend the use of DHL's GoGreen Plus service, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability. Through the service, the firm in Hong Kong will reduce its carbon emissions from time-definite international shipments across all its major overseas trade lanes by 50 percent via Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).As a global law firm supporting clients in multiple jurisdictions around the world, Norton Rose Fulbright is committed to integrating sustainability best practices into its decision-making and business activities worldwide. The firm has used DHL's GoGreen Plus service since October 2023 in Hong Kong, and starting from May 2024, the firm has decided to intensify the use of SAF by halving the carbon emissions generated by its time-definite international shipments, a significant increase from the former carbon reduction target of 20 percent., shares, "As sustainability is now a huge business priority, we are committed to helping our customers reduce carbon emissions by using SAF, which is currently one of the most viable solutions in the market. Since its launch a year ago, the GoGreen Plus service has seen very positive adoption rates, indicating a strong market demand for such a service. We are delighted that Norton Rose Fulbright sees the value of our GoGreen Plus service. Their expanded use of the service sends an important signal that companies want to do more for sustainability. Their commitment is instrumental in forging a greener and more responsible future."comments, "We endeavor to integrate environmentally responsible alternatives within our supply chain. In the Europe, Middle East and Asia region, we are developing clear, specific and quantitative emissions objectives, together with a governance framework to manage progress towards our sustainability goals. GoGreen Plus service is an immediate game-changer for us, offering a blend of transparency, and a clear commitment to reducing carbon emissions."The GoGreen Plus service is part of DHL Group's sustainability goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It allows customers to reduce their indirect Scope 3 emissions in their value chain, including up- and downstream transportation and distribution. It also helps customers with voluntary reporting of GHG emissions and progress against their decarbonization targets. Through SAF, companies can significantly reduce their air transport shipments' lifecycle carbon emissions by around 80%.The GoGreen Plus service enables professional firms and financial institutions to improve their carbon footprint. This supports the local government's goal of achieving carbon neutrality before 2050, and reducing Hong Kong's carbon emissions by 50% before 2035, compared to the levels 2005. Currently, over 1,000 companies in Hong Kong have adopted the GoGreen Plus.Hashtag: #DHLExpressHongKong

