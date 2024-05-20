Bay of Lights project showcased at the Global Climate Action Forum, a testament to Cambodia's commitment to sustainable urban development through public-private partnerships.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - At the Global Climate Action Forum (GCAF), Canopy Sands Development's Bay of Lights project is highlighted as a leading example of sustainable urban development in Cambodia. The forum, held at Himawari Hotel Apartments and co-organized by the Ministry of Environment (MoE) and W-Foundation, emphasized Cambodia's commitment to sustainability through public-private partnerships.The GCAF attracted about 500 participants, including members of the National Council for Sustainable Development, representatives from inter-ministerial working groups, government bodies, embassies, development partners, the private sector, and civil society organizations. The event focused on climate justice, advocating for stronger climate policies, and sharing successful case studies from global climate action initiatives.Canopy Sands Development, the master developer of the 934-hectare Bay of Lights coastal project in Sihanoukville, showcased its comprehensive master-planning efforts by Surbana Jurong, an urban, infrastructure and managed services consultancy that's wholly-owned by Singapore investment company Temasek Holdings. David Richard, Head of Division for Hospitality and Tourism, emphasized the company's commitment to embedding sustainability into every aspect of their work, highlighting the project's dedication to continuous improvement and transparency."Our vision for Bay of Lights is to create a sustainable urban environment that sets a benchmark for future developments in Cambodia," said David. "By integrating advanced environmental practices and fostering close collaboration with the government and local communities, we aim to deliver a project that not only meets current sustainability standards but also anticipates and adapts to future environmental challenges. This is about building a legacy of responsible development that will benefit generations to come."Minister of Environment Eang Sophalleth reiterated Cambodia's commitment to climate action, noting the submission of the Long-Term Strategy for Carbon Neutrality (LTS4CN) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in 2021 and the recent adoption of the Operations Manual for the implementation of Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. Canopy Sands Development is preparing to comply with Cambodia's Environment and Natural Resources Code, effective June 2024, enhancing environmental management, protection, and sustainable living.In alignment with its commitment to environmental stewardship, Canopy Sands Development is actively preparing to comply with Cambodia's newly adopted Environment and Natural Resources Code , set to come into force in June 2024. This comprehensive code aims to enhance environmental management, protection, conservation, and restoration of natural resources, biodiversity, cultural property, and sustainable living.Hashtag: #BayofLights #GlobalClimateActionForum #SustainableUrbanDevelopment #Cambodia

Bay of Lights

Bay of Lights is a pioneering development reshaping the skyline of Sihanoukville, Cambodia. With investment of USD 16 billion, this sprawling 934-hectare beachfront project has been meticulously master-planned to feature nine distinctive districts supporting the initiative's six core pillars: Financial Services, Tourism, Education, Entertainment & Lifestyle, Health & Wellness, as well as Art & Culture. Driven by a vision to create a world-class financial and tourism hub, Bay of Lights design encourages a sense of connectivity between diverse sectors and stimulating economic growth.

