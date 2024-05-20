The AsiaStar Award winner promotes plastic circularity and aids in waste reduction with its new label repositioning functionality.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2024 - Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has achieved a significant milestone with their groundbreaking sustainable solution, CleanFlake™ setting a new industry standard in packaging sustainability. CleanFlake™ adhesive technology has transformed plastic packaging recycling and gained acknowledgement from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for improving PET by cleanly removing labels during recycling and enabling HDPE mono-material recycling without interference.The new and improved CleanFlake™ now includes a repositioning feature, allowing manual removal of labels from PET substrates within an 8-hour window, which proves particularly useful in cases of misaligned labels in the automated labeling process. This functionality helps prevent wastage of both the bottle and its contents, not only minimizing waste, but also encouraging effective utilization of resources.The latest CleanFlake™ has also been recognized for meeting or exceeding the voluntary requirements for APR Design® for Recyclability. The solution was evaluated using the most stringent, industry accepted criteria that encompass a wide range of design features affecting plastics recycling.CleanFlake™ is available with facestocks and liners that contain recycled materials or are made using less resources, providing a fully sustainable label construction, showcasing the company's commitment to driving sustainability practices forward while maintaining high performance standards.CleanFlake™ seamlessly integrates with the current value chain, requiring no additional investment to transition from traditional labels.Learn more at label.averydennison.com.Hashtag: #AveryDennison

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science and digital identification solutions company that provides a wide range of branding and information solutions that optimize labor and supply chain efficiency, reduce waste, advance sustainability, circularity and transparency, and better connect brands and consumers. Our products and solutions include labeling and functional materials, radio frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, software applications that connect the physical and digital, and a variety of products and solutions that enhance branded packaging and carry or display information that improves the customer experience. Serving an array of industries worldwide — including home and personal care, apparel, general retail, e-commerce, logistics, food and grocery, pharmaceuticals and automotive — we employ approximately 34,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Our reported sales in 2023 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.



