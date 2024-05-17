Advertisement

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - The Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2024 China spotlights revisionist companies and entrepreneurs that have introduced initiatives and strategies aimed at nurturing an inclusive entrepreneurial community; these trendsetters of Asia's business ecosystem champion inclusivity and break barriers for underrepresented groups. Organized by the leading regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA's objective is to foster the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.Mr. Kelvin Pooh, Group CEO of the Eagle Renewable Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is among the award recipients under the Master Entrepreneur category. As the current Founder, Executive Director, and CEO of Singapore's Eagle Renewable Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, he has over 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship and business operation management.From 2020 to 2023, Mr. Kelvin Pooh led the company's professional design, technical, and engineering team to not only complete the investment and construction of a 2.953 MW distributed photovoltaic power station in Vietnam but also the Suzhou 4 MW distributed photovoltaic project which was jointly invested with Ganghua New Energy Group. Other similar new energy power station projects were also successfully signed and launched, including the 300 MW centralized agricultural-photovoltaic project in Yangchun, Guangdong which was executed on a provincial level. Tangentially, the company has also launched its own photovoltaic module brand, EagleRE.It is Mr. Kelvin Pooh's motto to always keep up with the times, create a win-win situation together, and continuously work towards serving the public. When discussing the major challenges faced by entrepreneurs, Mr. Kelvin Pooh is very concerned about market changes and attaches great importance to the maintenance of the funding chain. He would like to advise other entrepreneurs to adapt to the market with keen operational skills and constantly make adjustments, adjusting to the interests of key entities like banks, financial institutions, suppliers, and partners.Mr. Kelvin Pooh hopes to make Eagle Renewable Energy (Shanghai) Co., Ltd become a new energy platform company in the Asia-Pacific region; with the continuous promotion of renewable energy and new technologies. This will also contribute to the pursuit of global carbon neutrality and is also a development model in which enterprises and social responsibilities go hand in hand.Hashtag: #Business #Entrepreneurship #BusinessAwards #Awards #Corporate #CorporateAwards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplift the economic status of people across Asia, and ensure a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.



Advertisement

Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA)