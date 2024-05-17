The innovative feature provides Visa cardholders with effortless transparency in tracking and maximising credit card rewards across their credit card portfolio, enabling smarter spending to unlock a world of rewards — from daily rebates to free dream vacations.
Adeline Kim, Visa Country Manager for Singapore & Brunei commented on the partnership: "This is a great financial management use case on our Visa Offers Platform. Cardholders in Singapore hold multiple cards in their wallets and may find challenges in keeping track of what rewards they have earned. Using heymax's Card Maximiser feature, they can easily link their existing Visa cards and track the rewards earned on their cards across different bank portfolios seamlessly and efficiently. Together with the Max Miles earned on the heymax platform, cardholders can look forward to better optimisation of their rewards from their spend."
- Link Your Cards Securely: Utilising Visa's secure network, consumers can link their Visa credit cards without compromising their card number, ensuring privacy and security.
- Real-Time Transaction Tracking: Offers an instant view of credit card transactions, eliminating the need for manual entry or synchronisation.
- Maximise Every Dollar: With clarity on how much is earned from each transaction, consumers can effortlessly track their progress towards reward goals without ever missing out on rewards.
About heymax
Founded by a group of former engineers from Meta, heymax is a Singapore-based fintech startup that aggregates consumers' fragmented rewards into a free trip every year. As seen on various platforms and news outlets including Money FM 89.3, Milelion, Seedly, Sethisfy, and featured by influencers such as SGBudgetBabe, Kelvin Learns Investing, HoneyMoneySG, and many more, heymax is dedicated to creating a truly user-centric loyalty platform. Offering the simplest way for users to achieve their dream vacation, heymax maximises rewards through intelligent spend tracking, credit card optimization, and tailored recommendations. Users earn "Max Miles'' rewards from a selection of over 400 brands and vouchers on heymax's shopping portal, which can be redeemed at a 1:1 ratio with 24+ airline and hotel rewards programs; no fees, no expiration, no BS! Get your yearly vacation for FREE with heymax NOW!
About Visa
Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at www.visa.com.sg