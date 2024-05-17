From the Steppes to the Skyline: A Kazakh Scholar's Path to CUHK

Unveiling the Boundless Horizons of Discovery: CUHK's Faculty of Science

Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 May 2024 - The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) proudly highlights the remarkable journey of Aisana Bassagarinova, a bright Year 1 Science student from Kazakhstan, as she embarks on her academic and personal growth at CUHK.In a recent interview, Aisana shared her exceptional experience and insights about her decision to join CUHK. She expressed her gratitude towards her school counsellor, who recommended CUHK as a prestigious institution for higher education. Aisana was drawn to CUHK's international recognition, collegiate system, and expansive campus, which solidified her decision to focus all her efforts towards applying to CUHK. Upon receiving the news of her acceptance, Aisana's family and friends conveyed their joy and pride, recognizing CUHK as one of the top universities in the world. They continue to show immense interest in Aisana's university life, eagerly requesting photos and videos to stay connected with her journey.Aisana's most cherished experiences at CUHK revolve around the diverse cultural events on campus. These opportunities have allowed her to immerse herself in new experiences, forging connections with individuals from various backgrounds.Looking ahead, Aisana aspires to make the most of her university life, striving to achieve personal goals while contemplating postgraduate studies after graduation. She also believes that CUHK provides a nurturing environment for Kazakh students, extending a warm welcome to those considering CUHK as their study destination.Aisana's academic pursuits align with the Faculty of Science's flexible and broad-based admission scheme, which prioritises individual students and their interests. Among the 11 major programmes* in the Faculty of Science that students can choose from, she is passionate about majoring in Molecular Biotechnology or Cell and Molecular Biology, two of the distinguished programmes offered within the Faculty of Science. Aisana shared her insights about her desired major, expressing her interest in biology at the molecular level, aiming to work with cells and modify them for a better life. She plans to declare Molecular Biotechnology this summer and has gathered additional information about this major from senior students, which has been helpful in mapping out her next years at university.Regarding her engagement with the faculty, Aisana spoke highly of the knowledgeable professors in the Faculty of Science, highlighting the support she receives and the various events organised by the faculty, such as the Inauguration Ceremony and Award Ceremony. She expressed her enjoyment and the opportunity to get closer to other students and faculty members during these events.In terms of achievements, Aisana proudly shared that she has received a Faculty Admission Scholarship as recognition of her performance at entrance and has been performing well in Faculty Package courses, indicating her hope for continued progress with major-specific courses in the future.Aisana's journey at CUHK symbolises the university's commitment to providing a nurturing and enriching environment for students from diverse backgrounds. Her dedication and enthusiasm serve as an inspiration to the CUHK community and beyond, embodying the spirit of academic excellence and global engagement."* Students under the Science broad-based admission scheme can choose their major from the following 11 programmes: Biochemistry, Biology, Biology and Chemistry (Double Major Programme), Cell and Molecular Biology, Chemistry, Earth and Environmental Sciences, Food and Nutritional Sciences, Mathematics, Molecular Biotechnology, Physics, and Statistics. For more information about CUHK's Faculty of Science and its undergraduate programmes, please visit https://www.sci.cuhk.edu.hk/Hashtag: #CUHK

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

CUHK is a leading institution in Hong Kong known for its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and research. With a strong emphasis on multidisciplinary collaboration and state-of-the-art facilities, CUHK provides students with an environment that nurtures their passion for research and encourages them to make a positive impact on society.





Advertisement