Embracing digital transformation, Simummuang Market operates 'Simummuang Online,' Thailand's largest online marketplace for fresh produce. This platform makes it easy for buyers to access fresh produce at wholesale prices and connects farmers and wholesalers directly with a broader customer base. Additionally, the 'Simummuang Sourcing' service provides tailored product procurement to support a wide range of food businesses, ensuring that the freshness and quality of Simummuang can be experienced nationwide.Simummuang Market's commitment to sustainable practices is evident in its operations, which include advanced water treatment, recycling and solar power initiatives. These efforts have not only reduced the market's environmental footprint but have also earned it the first prize in the Resource Efficiency category at the Thailand Green Design Awards 2021. The market's social initiatives include operating a school, further demonstrating its dedication to enriching its community.Strategically situated just ten minutes from Don Mueang International Airport and along one of Thailand's major thoroughfares, Simummuang Market is perfectly positioned as a gateway for distributing products across the region and as a magnet for business opportunities. Open 24 hours a day, the market invites everyone to explore the vivid flavors and colors of Thailand in their freshest forms, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking the essence of Thailand's vibrant market culture.