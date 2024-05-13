South East Asia's leading cable and connectivity provider, JJ-LAPP, marks its 20th anniversary, highlighting strategic growth and key milestones

Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (RAPP), the operating arm in Indonesia of Asia Pacific Resources International Limited (APRIL) Group, a leading producer of fibre, pulp, and paper: Supplied over 900 kilometres of customised instrumentation cables to support RAPP’s plan to achieve a fibre line with a capacity of one million tons per annum amidst their expansion plans in Indonesia.



Greatech, a leading automation solution provider: Provided support as the preferred supplier for cable, control panel design and industrial connectivity solutions for multiple projects in Malaysia.



Singapore Grand Prix: Provided over 2 kilometres of Neoprene core cables for light fixtures along the race course of the Formula 1 night race.



Seven high-end condominiums in Bangkok, Thailand: Delivered 200 kilometres of fire-resistant cables.



SM Malls, one of the largest malls in the Philippines: Delivered 300 kilometres of Lapp Ölflex Solar cables



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2024 - This year marks a milestone for JJ-LAPP, the cable technology joint venture of diversified industrial conglomerate Jebsen and Jessen Group, and LAPP Holding Asia, as they celebrate two decades of growth through regional expansion and strategic partnerships.Founded in 2004, the joint venture was built on trust and respect, and fostered by shared values. Combining Jebsen & Jessen's local know-how and extensive reach across the region with LAPP Holding Asia's cutting-edge German-based engineering and manufacturing capabilities, JJ-LAPP embodies their shared commitment to delivering high-quality and tailored cable technology solutions to customers in the region. Today, JJ-LAPP has established itself as a leading cable and connectivity solutions provider in South East Asia. With its initial footprint in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, JJ-LAPP steadily expanded to other key markets, including the Philippines and Vietnam.Strategic partnerships and key milestones have fueled JJ-LAPP's growth over the past two decades. In 2010, JJ-LAPP established a manufacturing facility in Indonesia, expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the region.JJ-LAPP has forged strategic partnerships throughout the region to grow its Renewable Energy segment and become a one-stop solutions provider for solar projects. This includes partnerships with Huawei for its complete range of Solar PV Inverters, Trina Solar, a leading global PV and smart energy total solution provider, and Clenergy, a global solar mounting gear provider. These strategic partnerships have facilitated access to solar PV projects by building on JJ-LAPP’s range of top-quality solar connectors and solar cables from LAPP and other world-renowned brands.Establishing itself as a trusted partner and provider of customised cable and connectivity products and solutions across the region, backed by its extensive reach, JJ-LAPP has supported major projects across a diverse range of industries, including building automation, industrial automation, renewable energy, harnessing solutions, mining and machine building. With a commitment towards regional innovation, JJ-LAPP’s projects include:Looking ahead, JJ-LAPP is committed to further diversifying its offerings and expanding into focus industries, including F&B, Machine Maker (OEM), Intralogistics (Material Handling, Conveyor Systems, Ports), Robotics, and Switchgear / Panel Maker. With a clearly defined growth strategy, the company will leverage its expertise and resources to capitalise on emerging market opportunities."I'm immensely grateful for the past leaders who laid a strong foundation for our enduring partnership with LAPP Holding Asia and our people and partners who have consistently contributed to its success over the past two decades. I'm excited to build on this foundation as we embark on the next chapter of our success story,” says Marc von Grabowski, Chief Executive Officer of JJ-LAPP. “By leveraging our industry expertise and expanding our portfolio of best-in-class products and solutions, we're poised to not only drive continued growth across the region but also enter new and exciting focus industries."“For over two decades, Jebsen & Jessen and LAPP Holding Asia have fostered a close and enduring partnership in the region. JJ-LAPP, in its 20th anniversary, is a testament to this remarkable collaboration - a joint venture that unites the complementary strengths of our two like-minded family businesses, built on shared values and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we have enjoyed a successful journey in building JJ-LAPP, and we look forward to driving its continued strategic expansion and growth in the region,” said Richard Lee, CEO of Asia Pacific Region at LAPP Holdings Asia.Hashtag: #JJ-LAPP

About JJ-LAPP

JJ-LAPP was founded as a joint venture between Jebsen & Jessen Group and LAPP Holding Asia Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of LAPP Group in Germany, to become the leading cable and connectivity solutions provider in ASEAN. We bring value to our customers by localising German innovation, manufacturing our high-quality products in Indonesia, and complementing this with a suite of products sourced from world-renowned brands. This enables us to provide a wide range of solutions that maximises return on investment for our customers.



Serving across ASEAN, our team is committed to building trust-based partnerships with our customers and helping them achieve the business success they desire. We are proud to have served the Building Automation, Industrial Automation, Renewable Energy, Original Equipment Manufacturer, Transportation, and Automotive sectors with cable and connectivity solutions since 1980.



For more information, visit https://www.jj-lapp.com/







