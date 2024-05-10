Infinix GT 20 Pro Flagship Launch

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2024 - Infinix, a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers, announces its ultimate dual-chip gaming phone, the Infinix GT 20 Pro. Being the only smartphone to offer a dedicated gaming display chip at its price point, it delivers esports-level performance, redefining the mobile gaming experience across hardware and software.Weiqi Nie, Head of Product at Infinix excitedly shares, "Innovation knows no bounds when passion meets technology. The success of the Infinix GT 10 Pro was just the beginning. With the Infinix GT 20 Pro, we have raised the bar higher, introducing a symphony of hardware, software, cooling systems, and cyber-mecha design. It's not just a phone; it's a game-changer for professional esports tournaments."Furthermore, the introduction of the Infinix GT VERSE elevates gaming, creating a range of products including a laptop, earphones, a smartwatch, and a cooling fan.The Infinix GT 20 Pro sets itself apart in its price segment with dual chips that bring its performance on par with competitive flagship processors, delivering an unmatched high-performance gaming experience. Featuring the Dimensity 8200 Ultimate 4nm 5G Processor and Pixelworks X5 Turbo Dedicated Gaming Display Chip, it offers esports-level performance and visually stunning experiences, pushing frame rates from 60 FPS to 120 FPS. As the first IRX-certified smartphone launched by Infinix, players can expect a distinctively more immersive gaming experience.The gaming performance of the Infinix GT 20 Pro is underpinned by a Stable Frame-rate Engine that optimizes gameplay by balancing temperature and power consumption, ensuring smooth performance with minimal power usage. It includes Xboost for sustained performance management and employs vertical synchronization to prevent screen tearing. The engine prioritizes gaming resources, guaranteeing a seamless and efficient gaming experience.A meticulously engineered cooling system employs a 68% larger Phase Change Material (PCM) graphite sheet and a 73% larger VC Liquid Cooling system to improve cooling and heat dissipation efficiency. Additionally, more than 66% of the thermal paste is applied to the primary heat source area for targeted cooling.The Infinix GT Series is a newcomer in the gaming flagship arena but has quickly become a shining star in the esports field within just one year. Infinix aims to provide users with an esports-level gaming experience, so after three rounds of rigorous professional testing, the Infinix GT 20 Pro has met the standards for tournament-level use and has become the Official Gaming Phone of the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL).The Infinix GT 20 Pro demonstrates exceptional performance and efficiency when handling popular games including MLBB, PUBG, COD, Genshin Impact, and Honkai: Star Rail. Notably, it can upscale Genshin Impact refresh rates to 120Hz through interpolation for super-smooth gameplay.The Infinix GT 20 Pro showcases the Cyber Mecha Design, capturing the Infinix GT spirit of Metal, Power, and Speed with a unique Turbine Blade Pattern for dynamic, high-performance aesthetics. Its Mecha Loop LED Interface offers extensive customization, with eight color combinations and four lighting effects, allowing gamers to personalize their device extensively. Inspired by the intricate structure of beehives, the exterior design aligns with modern gaming's vibrant aesthetics, making it a standout choice for gamers seeking performance and style.• Bezel-Less 6.78-inch 144Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display• Clean & Pure OS 2.0 with 2 Major Android Upgrades and 3-year Security Patch Updates• Dual Speakers with Sound by JBL• Hyper Charge Mode - 5000mAh Battery & 45W Fast Charge• Cyber Mecha Design with Customizable & Interactive Mecha Loop Mini LED• Mecha Loop Game Lighting Effects• 108MP OIS Triple Rear CameraThe Infinix GT series was created to satisfy the multifaceted desires of gamers, from gameplay to enabling self-expression and beyond. The Infinix GT 20 Pro builds upon this rich heritage as part of a wider portfolio, introducing the Infinix GT VERSE, Infinix's gaming ecosystem for all gaming enthusiasts. It features a laptop, earphones, a smartwatch, and a cooling fan, providing a full suite of tools to level up gaming.Infinix also announces the Infinix GTBOOK, created in in collaboration with Nvdia. It boasts top-tier CPU and GPU technology, advanced cooling solutions, and a high refresh rate display. These features are encompassed within a sleek design that reflects the Infinix GT series' commitment to cutting-edge, gamer-centric aesthetics.The Infinix GT 20 Pro is the Official Gaming Phone for the PUBG Mobile Super League (PMSL). The tournament is set to take place from May 15 to June 9 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and from May 22 to June 16 in Central and South Asia (CSA). Infinix is committed to empowering all gamers with essential tools for the ultimate gaming experience.The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be available in Mecha Blue, Mecha Orange, and Mecha Silver, with 12+256GB and 8+256GB memory configurations. About Infinix:

Infinix Mobility is an emerging technology brand that designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of devices worldwide under the Infinix brand which was founded in 2013. Targeting young consumers, Infinix focuses on developing cutting-edge technology embodied in meticulously designed mobile devices that offer refined style, power and performance. Infinix devices are trendy & attainable with the end-user at the forefront of every step forward.



For more information, please visit: http://www.infinixmobility.com/

