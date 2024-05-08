The competition kicks off in Kuching, a newly added location, on 11 May 2024

Haier Malaysia has increased the number of locations to enable more participation, with attractive prizes on offer

Haier Cup 2024 Schedule

Haier Cup 2024 Prize Table

Stage

Location

Date

State Challenge

Arena Sukan,

Kuching, Sarawak

11 May 2024

State Challenge

Sports Hub, Austin Heights, Johor Bahru, Johor

15 June 2024

State Challenge

Berapit Badminton Hall, Bukit Mertajam, Penang

13 July 2024

State Challenge

Tops Arena Empire,

Kuala Lumpur

3 August 2024

Grand Finals

Kuala Lumpur

17 August 2024

Regional Tournament

Kuala Lumpur

18 August 2024



KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 May 2024 - Hot on the heels of the Thomas Cup and swinging straight into the spirit of the upcoming Malaysia Masters 2024, Haier Malaysia announced that its homegrown badminton competition, the Haier Cup, will kick off in Kuching on 11 May 2024.Making its return for local fans this year, the number of locations has expanded to four, with Kuching being the latest addition to the roster of Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur. The winners of each location will face off in the Grand Finals. The Haier Cup 2024 Malaysia has attractive home appliances and cash as prizes.The Haier Cup will culminate in a regional tournament with champions from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam vying for the main title on 18 August 2024.Haier Malaysia Brand Marketing Assistant Director Julian Thean enthused, "For Malaysians, badminton is more than just a sport. It is a source of national pride and we are united in the passion for the game. The success of Malaysian players has elevated the status of badminton, inspiring many Malaysians to take up the sport and strive for excellence. Cognizant of this and in line with our growing focus on sports marketing, we introduced the Haier Cup last year as an annual avenue for badminton enthusiasts to pit their skills. The support and reception for our inaugural Haier Cup gave us great encouragement and we have increased the prize pool and number of locations to ease participation. It would be fantastic if Malaysia's next badminton talent could be discovered during a Haier Cup."The inaugural Haier Cup held in 2023 in Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur. It attracted the participation of 392 people across the three locations. With the expanded locations and availability of more courts, Haier Malaysia hopes to cater to over 1,400 participants this time around.The Haier Cup is open to all amateur Malaysians aged 18 years old and above. There are four categories for interested participants to compete in – men's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles.All participants will receive a limited edition tournament jersey and a Haier goodie bag upon registration. Fees are RM50 per person for the singles category and RM80 per team for the doubles category. Interested participants can visit https://bit.ly/HaierCup2024 to obtain more information and to register. Registration closes one week before the respective State Challenge.For more information about Haier Cup 2024, please visit https://www.haier.com/my/ and follow Haier on Facebook and Instagram for the latest promotions, events and updates.The tournament begins with the State Challenge in Kuching, followed by Johor, Penang and Kuala Lumpur. Each State Challenge follows an open draw, single-game format where players advance with each victory. Games in the elimination, knock out and semi-finals stage will be played based on a 30 points best-of-one scoring system and the State Challenge finals will be in a best-of-three format based on a standard 21 points scoring system.Champions and runners up (first and second place) of each State Challenge qualify for the Grand Finals in Kuala Lumpur on 17 August 2024.The Grand Champions of the Grand Finals of each country qualify to compete in a regional tournament that will be held in Kuala Lumpur on 18 August 2024. Players will get to test their mettle against winning shuttlers from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.Hashtag: #HaierCup #HaierMalaysia

