NETGEAR Brings WiFi 7 to its Flagship Orbi Family, Unleashing Elite Connectivity

NETGEAR Orbi 970 Series boasts elegant, new design, high-performance antennas and groundbreaking Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul

320MHz high-capacity channels – New, ultrawide bandwidth means up to 2.4x the speed to connected devices and is fully backward compatible with older WiFi devices. WiFi 7 smartphones and laptops can get up to 5Gbps.

– New, ultrawide bandwidth means up to 2.4x the speed to connected devices and is fully backward compatible with older WiFi devices. WiFi 7 smartphones and laptops can get up to 5Gbps. 4K QAM – Increases speeds for users by more efficient usage of the available bandwidth.

– Increases speeds for users by more efficient usage of the available bandwidth. Preamble Puncturing – Enables a wider channel than would otherwise be available in areas of high interference.

– Enables a wider channel than would otherwise be available in areas of high interference. Multi-link Operation – Uses multiple WiFi bands at once, for both backhaul and fronthaul to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed.

– Uses multiple WiFi bands at once, for both backhaul and fronthaul to improve network reliability, reduce latency, and ensure data is delivered with maximum speed. Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul - Leverages multi-link operation (MLO), to combine dedicated 5Ghz with a 6GHz band to get 10 Gig wireless backhaul speed between router and satellites.

- Leverages multi-link operation (MLO), to combine dedicated 5Ghz with a 6GHz band to get 10 Gig wireless backhaul speed between router and satellites. Multi-Gig Speeds with 10GbE Internet Port – Use the 10 Gig internet port for cable and fiber plans up to 10Gbps. Compatible with any internet service provider.

– Use the 10 Gig internet port for cable and fiber plans up to 10Gbps. Compatible with any internet service provider. 10GbE LAN Ports – Option to use 10Gig wired connection between the router and satellites.

– Option to use 10Gig wired connection between the router and satellites. More Capacity for Data-Intense Activities – Connect up to 200 devices, such as security cameras, smart home devices, and speakers, while enjoying smooth 4K/8K video streaming, ultra-responsive online gaming, AR/VR entertainment, and uninterrupted UHD video conferencing.

– Connect up to 200 devices, such as security cameras, smart home devices, and speakers, while enjoying smooth 4K/8K video streaming, ultra-responsive online gaming, AR/VR entertainment, and uninterrupted UHD video conferencing. More Multi-gig Wired ports on Router and Satellites – Plug in wired devices to improve performance via a 10Gbps and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports.

– Plug in wired devices to improve performance via a 10Gbps and four 2.5Gbps Ethernet ports. Wi-Fi 7® Networking Pro Series platform – Delivers uncompromising WiFi 7 performance for today's hyper-connected homes.

RBE973S: Router and 2 Satellites – 3 pack, HKD 18,900 manufacturers suggested retail price (MSRP)

RBE972S: Router and 1 Satellite – 2 pack, HKD 13,900 MSRP [stock will arrive in June]

RBE971S: Router, HKD 7,680 MSRP

RBE970: Satellite, HKD 6,980 MSRP

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2024 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, today took its award-winning Orbi line to new heights with a powerful new antenna design and exclusive, patented technology that enhance the benefits of WiFi 7. Born of over 25 years of NETGEAR pioneering WiFi expertise, the Orbi 970 Series delivers unparalleled performance, speeds of up to 27 Gbps, a slim, elegant design and high performance antennas for 360-degree coverage across just about any home, no matter the layout.With the rise of faster multi-gig internet speeds now available to more households, the growing number of connected devices per family and the ever-increasing growth of bandwidth-intensive applications such as 4K/8K video streaming, HD Zoom calls, graphics focused work, highly interactive real-time gaming and immersive AR/VR entertainment, the need for faster WiFi speeds, lower latency and more capacity becomes imperative. Enter WiFi 7.While WiFi 6E opened the 6GHz band as a superhighway for the latest, fastest devices, WiFi 7 builds on that promise by expanding the channels to 320 MHz and unleashing unprecedented speeds and performance. The Orbi 970 Series maximizes the potential of the new standard with innovative, new technology that ensures the benefits are delivered throughout the home, from the front door to the backyard, across all devices simultaneously.Orbi's exclusive, patented Quad-Band technology and unique Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul ensure WiFi stays fast across all devices. Setting Orbi apart from competitors, NETGEAR configures multi-link operation (MLO), a feature of WiFi 7, to create Enhanced Dedicated Backhaul which combines a dedicated 5 GHz band with a 6 GHz band to double the connection speed between the router and satellites and achieve 10 Gig wireless backhaul for reduced latency, and data delivery with maximum speed. The system's Smart Connect feature also intelligently selects the fastest WiFi band for each connected device.The router features a 10 Gig internet port as well as one 10 Gig and four 2.5Gig Ethernet ports, to achieve the fastest speeds available today.The new, elegant, cylindrical bodies of the routers and satellites are purposefully designed for optimal performance, while gracing the home with their slim profile and smaller overall footprint to fit unobtrusively on a desk, entertainment unit or shelf. They feature 12 high-performance internal antennas with high-powered amplifiers for 360-degree, wall to wall, front to back coverage."The Orbi 970 Series is another major milestone in delivering the extraordinary power of our patented Quad Band technology across the whole home – from the wine cellar to the game room to the backyard grill – with speeds up to 2.4x faster than WiFi 6," said David Henry, president & general manager of Connected Home Products and Services at NETGEAR. "We've combined our extensive RF (radio frequency) expertise and new patented technology with the features of WiFi 7 to provide the fastest WiFi speeds, ensuring anything and everything connected to the Orbi 970 system operates at optimal performance even across the most demanding smart homes."The kit comes with one year of NETGEAR Armor™ Powered by Bitdefender®, providing an automatic shield of security for connected devices. Unlike traditional endpoint antivirus products, Armor is built into the router as an all-in-one security solution to monitor activity going to and from the internet, protecting computers, security cameras, baby monitors and other IoT devices on the network and flagging external threats and nefarious outbound activities from IoT devices while eliminating the need for multiple security subscriptions or software.The NETGEAR Orbi app also enables convenient setup of the router and satellites, and access to the router features for network management from anywhere – at home or afar.The new Orbi 970 Series mesh system (3 pack) covers up to 10,000 square feet and supports up to 200 devices. To extend coverage, extra satellite(s) can be added. Each add-on satellite increases the coverage of an existing Orbi 970 system by up to 3,000 square feet (about the area of a tennis court) and each has one 10 Gig and two 2.5 Gig Ethernet ports to unlock unbeatable speed and reliability on more wired devices, making true multi-gig WiFi a reality.The NETGEAR Orbi 970 Series® is available now in classic white on NETGEAR.com/hk-en exclusively for 2 weeks. csl is NETGEAR's exclusive internet, mobile service provider partner in the Orbi 970 Series® launch. Orbi 970 Series® will be available exclusively in csl's retail shops and online store until 21 May 2024.Orbi 970 Series® will be available at other major retailers subsequently.-------Maximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE® 802.11specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction. NETGEAR makes no representations or warranties about this product's compatibility with future standards. To achieve maximum wireless/wired speed requires devices that use the latest wireless/wired standards and support maximum speeds.NETGEAR Armor™ Powered by Bitdefender® requires a paid subscription after the initial 1-year free trial. Visit Hashtag: #NETGEAR

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives.





