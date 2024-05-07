Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. Introduces InterSafe: A Revolutionary Threat Intelligence Platform Set to Transform Global Cybersecurity

Advertisement

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 May 2024 - Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. (ALSI), Japan's leading web-filtering service company, today announced the global release of its proprietary threat-intelligence data via the InterSafe Threat Intelligence Platform.ALSI provides proprietary categorized URL databases. This is used by Japan's major mobile carriers, the Japanese government, and Japan's top corporations. Furthermore, hundreds of our partners include leading security companies, service providers and gateway appliance vendors, and other tech companies provide our URL database by OEM all over the world.New threat-intelligence data platform, "InterSafe Threat Intelligence Platform" delivers more than seven billion unique data points curated from proprietary sources.The basic service consists of the Basic Threat-Intelligence package, which can immediately bolster the security of existing services, while the Advanced Threat-Intelligence package is ideal for analysis and reporting.The competitive advantage of this service derives from its unique data sources (which enable the provision of a combination of public and proprietary data), its data-collection technology, and its dynamic-analysis approach, which always delivers the latest threat information.This service can be easily integrated with others, allowing administrators to strengthen multiple security solutions of various descriptions—even over the course of a single day.Hashtag: #AlpsSystemIntegration

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About ALSI (Alps System Integration Co., Ltd. )

ALSI was established in 1990 as a group company of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd., a comprehensive manufacturer that handles electronic components to system solutions. Based on the manufacturing philosophy cultivated in the manufacturing industry, we provide "digital solutions," "security solutions," "firmware solutions," and "AI/IoT solutions." ALSI is one of the largest global providers of OEM website categorization technology and intelligence. ALSI will continue to respond quickly and flexibly to changes in the IT environment and contribute to strengthening the competitiveness and business reform of our customers.



URL: https://www.alsi.co.jp/e/company/





Advertisement