Fourth Consecutive Win for Philanthropist Chen Zhi’s Prince Group as “Best in Cambodia” Award Highlights Ongoing CSR Excellence

The 2024 Global CSR & ESG Awards has presented the Platinum Award to Prince Holding Group in recognition of its comprehensive approach to CSR, highlighted by initiatives such as the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program. This program commits $2 million over seven years to support 400 university students in Cambodia.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 May 2024 - Prince Holding Group , one of Cambodia's leading business groups, has been honored with the Platinum Award at the 16th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards. This accolade, recognizing Prince Holding Group as "Best in Cambodia" for Country Excellence, underscores its steadfast commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR).Led by Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , Prince Holding Group has significantly advanced Cambodia's economic and societal progress. Under his leadership, the Group's commitment to CSR has profoundly impacted the local community.Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, expressed his gratitude for the award, stating, "We are truly grateful for this recognition, which reflects the collective efforts of our team and our robust partnerships throughout Cambodia. This accolade motivates us to deepen our engagement and continue fostering positive changes in the communities we serve."Tan also highlighted the Group's key initiatives: "Our focus on education, community engagement, and fostering an inclusive culture is essential for realizing our vision of a prosperous, equitable future for all Cambodians."The Platinum Award acknowledges Prince Group's holistic approach to CSR, especially notable in initiatives like the Chen Zhi Scholarship Program , which commits $2 million over seven years to support 400 university students in Cambodia. These students receive scholarships, internships, and professional development opportunities in diverse fields such as civil engineering, media and communications, and hospitality.Additionally, Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, has demonstrated a strong commitment to sports and cultural development in Cambodia.In sports, the Foundation has supported several national teams, enhancing their training and competitive opportunities. Notably, the Cambodia Men's National Volleyball Team received support that contributed to their historic silver medal win at the 32nd SEA Games hosted in Cambodia.On the cultural front, the Foundation has sponsored events to preserve Cambodia's heritage, such as the American Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia's Charity Gala Dinner, which raised funds for the repatriation of Cambodian antiquities.Another notable initiative is the Prince Horology Vocational Training Center, a world-class facility which trains Cambodian watchmakers in the art of Swiss-style watchmaking school.With these initiatives, Prince Group continues to set standards for corporate responsibility in Cambodia and beyond. The Platinum Award at the 2024 Global CSR & ESG Awards not only acknowledges the Group's contributions but also reaffirms its ongoing commitment as a responsible corporate citizen.Prince Holding Group has been awarded the Best in Cambodia for Country Excellence Award for four consecutive years, starting in 2021.Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup #ChenZhi #ChenZhiScholarshipProgram

About Prince Holding Group

Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.





About Prince Foundation

Prince Foundation, founded in 2015, is one of Cambodia's leading philanthropic foundations. A member of Prince Holding Group, which is one of the largest business groups in Cambodia, the Foundation aims to work with local communities to build thriving living and working environments that elevate people's well-being and livelihoods, following the vision: "Together, Building a Better Future for Cambodia."



Focusing on education and youth development, healthcare, and community engagement and sports, and healthcare initiatives, Prince Foundation works with partners to deliver sustainable programs that enhance opportunities for Cambodia's youths, build resilience in communities, and contribute to sustainable infrastructure.



The Foundation's flagship projects are the Chen Zhi Scholarship, offering full scholarships, stipends, internships, and work opportunities to 400 Cambodian university students over a period of seven years, and Prince Horology, where aspiring Cambodian watchmakers learn the art of Swiss-style watchmaking in a state-of-the-art facility. Prince Foundation has launched more than 250 philanthropic initiatives, benefiting over 1.2 million people, with donations exceeding US$16 million.





