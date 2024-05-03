ISO 27001 and Data Protection Trustmark Certifications

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 May 2024 - Local IT solutions provider Entrust Network has recently received two certifications: ISO 27001 and Data Protection Trustmark (DPTM). "We are thrilled to acquire the ISO 27001 and DPTM certifications, and we will continue serving as the trusted IT partner of our clients." says Jamson Lim, IT Director of Entrust Network.ISO 27001 is the international standard for information security management systems (ISMS) that provides organisations with a framework to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve their information security practices. To achieve this certification, Entrust Network underwent a rigorous process that covered establishing an ISMS framework, implementing security controls, conducting internal audits, as well as documenting policies and procedures. These procedures helped Entrust Network to enhance their cyber security risk management services and adhere to regulatory compliance.The (DPTM) is a voluntary certification that organisations can obtain to showcase their dedication to accountable data protection practices. Only organisations that abide by comprehensive data protection policies and practices outlined in the certification framework will be certified. Entrust Network has received this recognition through the implementation of continuous training programmes and by fostering a culture of compliance awareness.To remain certified and trusted in the eyes of their clients, Entrust Network will continue to focus on achieving initial compliance and prioritising sustained improvement in its cyber security services and practices. This involves performing thorough assessments, gathering feedback, and implementing necessary adjustments to keep its protocols aligned with evolving certification requirements.Entrust Network also pledges to cultivate a culture of continuous learning and experimentation within their teams, where employees will be empowered to explore new technologies and methodologies to tackle emerging challenges in certification compliance. They aim to engage in regular knowledge-sharing sessions, hackathons, and collaborative projects in the near future to encourage creative problem-solving within the organisation."Staying proactive and responsive to changes in the certification landscape is essential for maintaining robust and compliant cybersecurity practices," says Jamson Lim, IT Director Position. "By constantly pursuing innovation, we hope to ensure adaptability in keeping abreast with the ever-changing digital era."Hashtag: #ISO27001 #DataProtectionTrustmark #DPTM #AwardandAccreditations #Certifications #ITSolutionProvider

About Entrust Network

Since 2006, Entrust Network has been a trusted provider of IT solutions in Singapore. The company services businesses across various sectors, including finance, healthcare, education, retail, and hospitality.



