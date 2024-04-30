Bringing Quality Music to the Heartlands with Grand Opening at Westgate, Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - Pianoland, a destination for piano players, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its second outlet in Singapore, located at Westgate. Owned and operated by the esteemed C. Melchers Group Pianoland is poised to revolutionize the music retail landscape by making affordable & quality pianos more accessible to the vibrant heartlands of Singapore.The decision to launch their outlet in Westgate stems from their understanding of the importance of music in Singapore's ever-growing society, the role it plays in building a sense of community and the importance of nurturing homegrown talents. With Jurong emerging as a key focus area highlighted by the government, for its cultural and economic potential, Pianoland has recognized the opportunity for them to contribute towards the local economy and music scene in the West.At Pianoland's new outlet in Westgate, guests are welcomed into an inviting space, meticulously designed to provide an immersive and welcoming experience. Guests can effortlessly envision the perfect piano within their homes by providing photos and a floor plan to the staff, who can then assist to flash the images on LED screens which are strategically placed to showcase the piano placement. This tailored experience is particularly beneficial for guests living in homes of all sizes be it private estates, HDBs and condominiums as it allows one to easily explore various options and find the perfect match for their style and space, transforming this piano-buying experience into a more personalized journey. Pianoland also has life-sized piano templates that can be brought home by guests, allowing them to further refine their plans at home.With a strong belief that every individual be it a beginner or a professional, deserves access to exceptional musical experiences, Pianoland offers carefully curated selections of acoustic and digital pianos, reflecting their dedication to quality craftsmanship, innovation, and affordability. From the timeless elegance of the Steinway-family of Boston & Essex range of grands and uprights to the state-of-the-art Dexibell digital pianos hand-crafted in Italy, each instrument embodies the pinnacle of musical excellence.To mark their soft opening of Pianoland at Westgate from 26April to 17May, Pianoland invites all music enthusiasts and afficionados to enjoy their "Double Happiness Promotion" which features an exclusive 5% discount on selected pianos. To add on, purchasers are able to earn Kris+ miles with every purchase. Unlike most promotions, this pre-opening special offers uncapped miles, providing limitless opportunities to earn rewards while indulging in your passion for music"Our vision at Pianoland is to create a musical sanctuary where everyone feels at home, where music resonates with the soul. It's more than just selling pianos; it's about nurturing dreams and fostering a vibrant musical community in this heartland. Whether you're a seasoned musician or just starting out, we're here to support you on your journey," says Celine Goh, General Manager for Pianoland. "We see Pianoland as a hub for creativity, where both local artists and newcomers can thrive and inspire. Because we believe in the transformative power of music, it's our mission to share that magic with everyone we encounter."For more information on Pianoland's Double Happiness Promotion, please visit their website here Pianoland adopts a franchise business model; To inquire more on how to become a franchisee, please contact [email protected] Hashtag: #Pianoland #PianolandSingapore #Piano #Music #Westgate #capitaland #West

