Money20/20's TwentyFold Fintech Intelligence Platform Makes Asian Debut at Money20/20 Asia

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2024 - TwentyFold , the fintech intelligence platform from Money20/20 is expanding its global reach with a launch at Money20/20 Asia in Bangkok. Following a successful Early Access launch exclusively for Money20/20 USA customers, TwentyFold is now available to the Asian fintech and investment community. This platform offers comprehensive data and insights to drive smarter dealmaking and partnerships.TwentyFold is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform designed to help fintech professionals make informed investment and partnership decisions. It offers the widest and deepest source of fintech startup information globally, currently boasting over 65,000 fintechs, enabling users to:"The Asian fintech landscape is vast and rapidly evolving. TwentyFold empowers investors and fintechs to navigate this market effectively, unlocking impactful opportunities," said Jurgen van Leeuwen, TwentyFold's Vice President of digital intelligence.Powered by Money20/20's proprietary fintech taxonomy and augmented by AI, TwentyFold ensures exceptional data provenance & accuracy, depth, and ease of use. Its intuitive search functionality and AI conversation feature 'Fin' deliver a seamless user experience.Twentyfold currently includes over 65,000 fintechs and over 22,000 fintech investors globally, and thousands of fintechs and investors are added weekly. Almost 15,000 Asian fintech startups and close to 5,500 investors based in Asia are listed in Twentyfold, meeting the needs of the expansive startup investment market in Asia."Investors seeking to capitalise on Asia's fintech growth need sophisticated tools to gain a strategic advantage. TwentyFold delivers refined data analysis and market intelligence to support robust decision-making," said William Mellis, Chief Strategy Officer at Ascential Futures, Money20/20's parent company.Hashtag: #Money2020

About Twentyfold

TwentyFold is a fintech intelligence subscription platform that empowers investors and fintech companies to make informed decisions and build strategic partnerships. With its unparalleled data, intuitive search functionality, and AI-powered insights, TwentyFold is rapidly becoming an indispensable tool in the fintech industry. For more information, please visit https://www.twentyfold.com.



About Money 20/20

Launched by industry insiders in 2012, Money20/20 has rapidly become the heartbeat of the global fintech ecosystem. Over the last decade, the most innovative, fast-moving ideas and companies have driven their growth on our platform. Mastercard, Airwallex, J.P. Morgan, SHIELD, GCash, Stripe, Google, Marqeta, VISA, Adyen, Checkout.com and more make transformational deals and raise their global profile with us. Money20/20 attracts leaders from the world's greatest VC firms, banks, regulators and media platforms: convening to cut industry-shaping deals, build world-changing partnerships and unlock future-defining opportunities. in Bangkok (23-25 April 2024), Amsterdam (4-6 June 2024) and Las Vegas (27-30 October 2024). Money20/20 also recently launched Twentyfold, a Digital Intelligence product containing the deepest and widest repository of fintech startup data in the world. Money20/20 is where the world's fintech leaders convene to grow their businesses. Money20/20 is part of Ascential plc. Follow Money20/20 on X and LinkedIn for show developments and updates. We're Where Money Does Business.



