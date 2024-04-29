WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2024 -, a global Top 10 IT services provider, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for in the USA. Best Places to Work is an international HR certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.NTT DATA excelled in several key areas such as. In addition, NTT DATA achieved the designation of "Best Places to Work for Women" which confirms its commitment to gender equity, diversity and creating an inclusive work environment that celebrate the uniqueness of each employee. From flexible work arrangements and comprehensive benefits packages, NTT DATA prioritizes the well-being and professional growth of its employees., “Truly wanting to work at a company and knowing you are valued is an emotion you feel. It goes beyond marketing or words. Being recognized as a Best Place to Work validates that the culture and leadership principles of Collaboration, Engagement, and Curiosity are being practiced and. Knowing our employees feel our positive culture makes me extremely happy and proud to work with these amazing team members from the most junior to executives.”Looking ahead, NTT DATA remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive workplace culture and providing an environment where all employees feel empowered to reach their full potential. The company recognizes the importance of empowering women in the workplace and is dedicated to creating opportunities for their success. NTT DATA aims to not only attract top talent but also retain and nurture its existing workforce for continued success and innovation in the constantly evolving IT services industry.Hashtag: #BestPlacesToWork

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at nttdata.com.



ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program recognizing leading workplaces around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes the organization’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on eight Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Besides the employee survey, an HR assessment is conducted focusing on evaluating the organization HR practices against the best standards.

