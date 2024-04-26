Highlighted academic excellence and learning opportunities from eight leading government-funded universities in Hong Kong.

The "Study in Hong Kong" India Education Fair, jointly organized by eight leading government-funded universities in Hong Kong, was successfully held in New Delhi recently.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 April 2024 - The "Study in Hong Kong" India Education Fair concluded successfully in New Delhi in early April, marking a significant milestone in fostering international educational collaborations and providing Indian students with insights into higher education opportunities in Hong Kong. The event, which showcased academic excellence and learning opportunities from eight leading government-funded universities in Hong Kong, attracted a diverse audience of students, parents, and educational advisors.Organized by representatives from top-ranked Hong Kong universities, the fair engaged with students in India and provided them with comprehensive information about studying in Hong Kong. The students interacted with university representatives directly who answered their enquiries regarding various academic programmes, admission requirements, scholarship opportunities, and campus life experiences. The attendees also got the opportunity to learn about the academic excellence and research opportunities offered by Hong Kong's universities, as well as the vibrant cultural and social experiences available in the dynamic city.Reflecting on the success of the event, Professor Bennett YIM, Director of Undergraduate Admissions and International Student Exchange at The University of Hong Kong, commented on behalf of the event organizing committee, "We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the 'Study in Hong Kong' India Education Fair. It was truly inspiring to witness the enthusiasm and curiosity of Indian students and their families as they explored the diverse educational opportunities available in Hong Kong. We are confident that this event has opened doors to exciting possibilities for future collaborations and academic endeavors."Representatives from participating universities provided detailed information on support services for international students. While making attendees aware of the higher education landscape of Hong Kong, the event also fostered meaningful connections between students and representatives from top-ranked universities.The success of the "Study in Hong Kong" India Education Fair underscores the growing interest among Indian students in pursuing higher education in Hong Kong, which has emerged as a leading destination for academic and professional development. Empowered with the valuable insights offered during the event, students and parents will now be able to make the right decision about their plans to study in Hong Kong.Hashtag: #StudyinHongKong #UniversityGrantsCommittee #CityUniversityofHongKong #HongKongBaptistUniversity #LingnanUniversity #TheChineseUniversityofHongKong #TheEducationUniversityofHongKong #TheHongKongPolytechnicUniversity #TheHongKongUniversityofScienceandTechnology #TheUniversityofHongKong

About “Study in Hong Kong”

With the support of the University Grants Committee (UGC) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, the HUCOM Standing Committee for Internationalization (HUCOMSCI) has initiated a campaign entitled "Study in Hong Kong" which aims at expanding non-local student enrollment in emerging markets for the eight UGC-funded universities in the city. Through organizing visits and education fairs across the world, we are committed to building connections with government officials, local schools, parents, and students, with the goal of recruiting more outstanding international students to choose Hong Kong as a destination for higher education.



In the current year, the trip to India provides a platform for university representatives to greet talented Indian students and offer them an opportunity to learn about the academic excellence and diverse resources available at Hong Kong's leading universities. By fostering connections and showcasing the advantages of studying in Hong Kong, HUCOMSCI seeks to strengthen the bonds between the participating institutions and the Indian student community.



