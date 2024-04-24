LUX And MX Player Partner To Challenge Outdated Sexist Scenes With An Innovative Campaign ‘The End’

Empowering Women By Disrupting Sexist Narratives in the Indian Film Industry: LUX Launches 'The End' Campaign

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - VML Singapore and LUX, the global beauty brand under Unilever, has partnered with MX Player, a leading OTT platform, to launch a fresh new campaign that tackles a deeply ingrained issue in Indian cinema: the normalisation of sexism.The campaign titled 'The End', shines a light on how classic Indian films, while undeniably popular on streaming platforms, often portray outdated narratives where men disregard a woman's clear refusal. This innovative campaign aims to spark conversation and inspire positive change within the industry.This campaign leverages the power of communications within the MX Player platform in a truly unique way. Instead of traditional ad breaks that disrupt the viewing experience, LUX will utilize ad spaces strategically placed within the films themselves.For example: The movie plays as expected, up until a crucial scene where a man is acting inappropriately and the woman clearly expresses her dissent. This could be a verbal "No," a look of discomfort, or any other clear indication of her unwillingness. At this pivotal moment, the LUX ad seamlessly interjects, effectively simulating the end of the movie with end credits. This unexpected end surprises viewers with a new perspective on behaviour that has become normalised.The campaign showcases such scenarios to emphasise the power of "No" and the importance of respecting boundaries. It features powerful messages about the importance of consent, demanding an end to sexism the moment it appears, and understanding that a woman's glowing beauty is never an invitation or excuse for harassment.For over a century, LUX has empowered women to express their unique beauty and individuality. Their new campaign builds upon this legacy, taking a creative and impactful approach to tackle a significant social issue."For decades, films have perpetuated the idea that a persistent man eventually wins a woman's heart, even if she initially rejects him," said Severine Vauleon, Global Brand Vice President, LUX | Bath & Body. "While the industry has undoubtedly made strides towards progress, many popular films from the past remain riddled with these outdated sexist scenes. We're proud to partner with MX Player on this innovative initiative that uses the power of communications to address a social issue."By partnering with MX Player, a platform renowned for its diverse library of content reaching a wide audience, LUX showcases its commitment to leveraging its reach for social progress. This strategic partnership ensures the campaign's message finds a powerful voice and resonates with a vast and diverse group of viewers.Hinoti Joshi, Global Managing Partner at VML Singapore, who spearheaded the campaign, commented, "This campaign is not about erasing cinematic history. It's about sparking a conversation and encouraging viewers to critically analyse the narratives they consume. We believe that classic films can still be enjoyed while acknowledging the outdated social norms they sometimes portray."The LUX and MX Player campaign has the potential to spark a much-needed conversation within the Indian Film industry. By challenging outdated sexist scenes and promoting narratives that celebrate female agency and respect for boundaries, the campaign can pave the way for a more progressive and empowering future for Indian cinema.'The End' campaign is a call to action, encouraging viewers to critically analyse the narratives they consume and question outdated portrayals of women. It also sends a powerful message to the film industry itself: the audience is ready for stories that reflect a more progressive and respectful portrayal of gender dynamics.Hashtag: #LUX

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About LUX

LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We understand that beauty is a woman's armour, her source of strength. It is hers to express, unapologetically. We will continue to help women everywhere fight casual sexism at home, in the workplace and in wider society.



Advertisement

About MX Player

MX Player is India's largest growing OTT platform with a diverse audience base as well as a global reach of 17+ markets including UAE, US, Canada, UK, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, Nepal, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives amongst others. It currently operates on both, AVoD and SVoD models with a keen understanding of the pulse of the audience, It has recently had several record-breaking shows across genres like Bhaukaal, Aashram, Matsya Kaand, High, Samantar, Dharavi Bank, and Campus Diaries. It is also the only OTT global platform to deploy H.266 technology that cuts down video streaming data consumption by 70%. As per the State of Mobile 2023 Report by Data.ai, MX Player ranks #1 in India and #3 Worldwide in terms of Downloads in Video Streaming.



Advertisement