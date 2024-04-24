Advertisement

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 April 2024 - On April 19th, Ge Jun, CEO of TOJOY Smart Enterprise Services, delivered a powerful annual speech in Shenzhen, emphasizing the critical theme of "Leap Ahead Again" for Chinese entrepreneurs, and their second-generation enterprise successors. A former Global Vice President of Intel, Apple and NVIDIA, Ge Jun's inspiring speech was attended by a multitude of both domestic and foreign entrepreneurs, industry experts, senior executives, policy makers, and industry media representatives.Ge Jun shared his early career experiences in Shenzhen, which laid the foundation for his success in serving international technology giants. He played a leading role in setting up Intel's China subsidiary and R&D center in Shenzhen and Apple's innovation center. After joining TOJOY in 2019, Ge Jun promoted and led the establishment of the TOJOY's Smart Enterprise Services headquarters in Shenzhen.Ge Jun stressed the importance of "leap ahead again" in the face of the new era, as China enters the first year of implementing its "new quality productive forces era." With the release of Chinese central government's "31 Opinions on Promoting The Development Of The Private Economy," the private economy has been established as the key driving force for China's modernization and high-quality development.Ge Jun believes that private enterprises are ushering in a bright future, driven by going global, innovation, and intergenerational inheritance. He advocates for enterprises to "leap into the new world global stage" by adopting both long-term and localized strategies, and to reduce obstacles for small and medium-sized enterprises both local and those going abroad to utilize platform services.Ge Jun is optimistic about Chinese companies' potential in emerging markets, with rich opportunities for "going abroad" and "bringing in." He highlights the urgency and importance of successful intergenerational succession.The recent Hurun Wealth 2023 Report published by the Hurun Institute reveals in just the next decade, 21 trillion yuan in wealth will be passed to the next generation. Further ahead, in the coming 20 to 30 years, 49 trillion to 84 trillion yuan in wealth will be transferred to the generation thereafter. This highlights the urgency of intergenerational successor entrepreneurs to re-energize and re-focus their plans.Ge Jun calls on private enterprises to release their internal power, build "new private enterprises" with evolved innovative DNA, and to remain focused on their core business areas. He believes innovation is key to improving productivity and competitiveness, and the future development direction of industry enterprises should be to remain focused on high-end technologies, intelligent solutions, and green development.Overall, Ge Jun's speech emphasized the importance of innovation, adaptation, and entrepreneurship in the development of private enterprises, encouraging entrepreneurs to leap forward and fully embrace the new era.Ge Jun now dedicates his time to driving the growth of TOJOY Smart Enterprise Services, a cutting-edge platform that empowers businesses to share and match resources and scale rapidly across local, regional, and global markets. The innovative platform uses big-data technology to match the demands of industry business users and entrepreneurs, connecting selected growth enterprises with innovative entrepreneurial resources.The annual speech event in Shenzhen was a huge success, with over 1,000 attendees and hundreds of thousands of enterprises viewing online in real-time. The event showcased rich content and business examples, highlighting the platform's capability to support promising enterprises both locally in China and globally. This inaugural event marked the beginning of an annual program that will continue to bring together entrepreneurs, industry leaders and innovators.Hashtag: #TOJOY

